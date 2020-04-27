Disney Cruise Line Cancels Additional Sailings Through July 1st

As Disney Cruise Line continues to assess travel situations amid the coronavirus pandemic, they have announced another round of cancelations.

What’s happening:

Disney has announced more cancelations for the Disney Cruise Line and Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages.

These changes affect sailings on: Disney Dream Disney Fantasy Disney Magic

At this time, cancellations apply to departures set for May, June, and July.

Cancelled Sailings

Disney Dream

4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – May 18

3-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – May 22

4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – May 25

3-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – May 29

4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – June 1

3-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – June 5

4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – June 8

5-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – June 12

4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – June 17

Disney Fantasy

7-Night Western Caribbean – May 23

7-Night Eastern Caribbean – May 30

7-Night Western Caribbean – June 6

7-Night Eastern Caribbean – June 13

Disney Magic

9-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles – June 13

9-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles – June 22

12-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles – July 1

Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages