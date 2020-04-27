Mondo To Release “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” Official Soundtracks on Vinyl in Special Box Set

by | Apr 27, 2020 5:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Avengers… ASSEMBLE! In celebration of the one year anniversary of the Infinity Saga's epic conclusion, the definitive soundtrack releases of composer Alan Silvestri's scores to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will soon be available and will feature stunning artwork by Matt Taylor and housed in a web-exclusive slipcase for those who want both. In addition, a brand new Avengers Slipmat featuring Captain America's shield on one side, and Thanos on the other, as well as a long-awaited GooseEnamel Pin, honoring Captain Marvel's furry Flerken friend will also be available.

What’s Happening:

  • Mondo, in conjunction with Marvel Music / Hollywood Records, is proud to present Alan Silvestri's complete original scores to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, available as individual 3XLP sets, or in one massive 6XLP Box Set.
  • Available to purchase Wednesday, the complete soundtracks to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with music by Alan Silvestri and artwork by Matt Taylor will be pressed on 6x 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl and housed in a web store-exclusive slipcase and is expected to ship in June 2020.
  • The importance of Alan Silvestri's four decades of scoring films cannot be understated. His iconic theme for The Avengers (2012) is just one of his many landmark achievements in the world of film music. His scores for the epic conclusions to the Infinity Saga – Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – are a master class in fantasy and science fiction film compositions.
  • His score for the penultimate chapter of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War, is full of triumphant bombastic beats and solemn down notes – perfect for one of the most shockingly tragic films of the genre. For Avengers: Endgame, Silvestri's score is brilliantly meditative, sweeping in scope, and features quite possibly one of the most beloved tracks of the genre, "Portals.” We are honored to present them both in their complete format on vinyl for the first time.
  • Featuring all-new original artwork by Matt Taylor, housed inside of an exclusive slipcase, the score for each film is housed in their own tri-fold jacket, pressed on 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl.
  • Slipcase and "Infinity Stone" vinyl colors are exclusive to the box set. Also available as individual OSTs, pressed on 3x 180 Gram Black Vinyl, selling for $45 each.
  • The Box set is expected to ship worldwide and will be available for $90.

  • Team up your Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame soundtrack box set with our latest installment in the Marvel-inspired slipmat series. The Avengers slipmat features Captain America’s shield on one side and the mad Titan himself, Thanos, on the reverse side. Certified to keep dust off your turntable.
  • The Avengers Slip Mat is designed by Bruce Yan, 12" diameter dye sublimated double-sided felt. Ships internationally in 7 to 10 business days and sells for $12

  • Finally, we encourage you to snap up Tom Whalen's newest Marvel pin for our favorite Flerken, Goose! This disguised feline kept the tesseract safe, but also – is there really ever a bad time to celebrate cats?  
  • The Goose Enamel Pin is designed by Tom Whalen. 1.05" H. Soft enamel on shiny silver nickel. Ships internationally in 7 to 10 business days and sells for $10

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend