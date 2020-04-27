Mondo To Release “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” Official Soundtracks on Vinyl in Special Box Set

Avengers… ASSEMBLE! In celebration of the one year anniversary of the Infinity Saga's epic conclusion, the definitive soundtrack releases of composer Alan Silvestri's scores to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will soon be available and will feature stunning artwork by Matt Taylor and housed in a web-exclusive slipcase for those who want both. In addition, a brand new Avengers Slipmat featuring Captain America's shield on one side, and Thanos on the other, as well as a long-awaited GooseEnamel Pin, honoring Captain Marvel's furry Flerken friend will also be available.

What’s Happening:

Mondo, in conjunction with Marvel Music / Hollywood Records, is proud to present Alan Silvestri's complete original scores to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame , available as individual 3XLP sets, or in one massive 6XLP Box Set.

Available to purchase Wednesday, the complete soundtracks to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with music by Alan Silvestri and artwork by Matt Taylor will be pressed on 6x 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl and housed in a web store-exclusive slipcase and is expected to ship in June 2020.

The importance of Alan Silvestri's four decades of scoring films cannot be understated. His iconic theme for The Avengers (2012) is just one of his many landmark achievements in the world of film music. His scores for the epic conclusions to the Infinity Saga – Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – are a master class in fantasy and science fiction film compositions.

His score for the penultimate chapter of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War, is full of triumphant bombastic beats and solemn down notes – perfect for one of the most shockingly tragic films of the genre. For Avengers: Endgame, Silvestri's score is brilliantly meditative, sweeping in scope, and features quite possibly one of the most beloved tracks of the genre, "Portals." We are honored to present them both in their complete format on vinyl for the first time.

Featuring all-new original artwork by Matt Taylor, housed inside of an exclusive slipcase, the score for each film is housed in their own tri-fold jacket, pressed on 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl.

Slipcase and "Infinity Stone" vinyl colors are exclusive to the box set. Also available as individual OSTs, pressed on 3x 180 Gram Black Vinyl, selling for $45 each.

The Box set is expected to ship worldwide and will be available for $90.

Team up your Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame soundtrack box set with our latest installment in the Marvel-inspired slipmat series. The Avengers slipmat features Captain America's shield on one side and the mad Titan himself, Thanos, on the reverse side. Certified to keep dust off your turntable.

and soundtrack box set with our latest installment in the Marvel-inspired slipmat series. The Avengers slipmat features Captain America’s shield on one side and the mad Titan himself, Thanos, on the reverse side. Certified to keep dust off your turntable. The Avengers Slip Mat is designed by Bruce Yan, 12" diameter dye sublimated double-sided felt. Ships internationally in 7 to 10 business days and sells for $12