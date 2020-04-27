National Geographic Presents a New Stay-At-Home Experience on Facebook Live Featuring Nat Geo Explorers

For those of us craving some human connection, or even for some of us who just want to learn more about the outside world, our friends at Nat Geo Live! Have some new presentations coming to their Facebook Live page.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic invites us to join them every Wednesday at 1pm ET / 10am PT for a special #stayathome experience as they go backstage with some of our favorite National Geographic explorers.
- Mark your calendars and get ready for fun. Ever wonder what life is like for an underwater photographer who has snorkeled with a sitting president? This week, Nat Geo Live! is taking us backstage on the coast of Maine for a deep dive into Brian Skerry's home studio for never-before-told stories and never-before-seen artifacts from his adventures as a National Geographic explorer. The team says that there will be plenty of live Q&A, so come curious!
- Brian is working on his 28th story for National Geographic, where he has been a contract photographer since 1998. He has covered the harp seal’s struggle to survive in frozen waters, to the plight of the right whale, to the alarming decrease in the world’s fisheries. While on assignment he has lived on the bottom of the sea, spent months aboard fishing boats, and traveled in everything from snowmobiles to canoes. His cover story in the February 2017 issue of National Geographic, about protecting special underwater ecosystems in U.S. waters, featured the first-ever images of a U.S. president underwater.
- After Brian Skerry on April 29th, Nat Geo Live will present:
- May 6th – Bertie Gregory – Wildlife Filmmaker
- May 13th – Kara Cooney – Egyptologist
- May 20th – Filipe Deandrade – Wildlife Filmmaker
- May 27th – Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant – Carnivore Ecologist