ABC Shares New Trailer for Final Season of Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

ABC has released a new trailer for the upcoming final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
What’s happening:
- The Agents are back for one final mission that will take them out of the present and send them to the past.
- ABC has shared the all new season 7 trailer giving fans a taste of what awaits our heroes on this final adventure.
- Season 7 finds Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City.
- With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, they must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.
- And in order to save S.H.I.E.L.D., they just might have to save Hydra!
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to ABC on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 EDT.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars:
- Clark Gregg
- Ming-Na Wen
- Chloe Bennet
- Elizabeth Henstridge
- Iain De Caestecker
- Henry Simmons
- Natalia Cordova-Buckley
- Jeff Ward