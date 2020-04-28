Nancy Kanter, EVP Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide to Leave Company in 2021

Nancy Kanter, the Executive Vice President of Content and Creative Strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide, and spearheaded development of numerous kid’s series like Doc McStuffins and Sofia the First, will be leaving the company in January 2021, according to Deadline.
- Nancy Kanter, EVP Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide will be leaving the company at the end of January 2021.
- The announcement came in the form of an email from Gary Marsh. President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Channels Worldwide celebrating her achievements in the past twenty years at the company.
- Among those achievements, building and launching the Disney Junior network, as well as creating numerous programs including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse which Marsh says went on to become “One of our most important franchises…ever.”
- She also spearheaded the development of other popular series, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First, and Elena of Avalor, and even High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney+.
- Kanter originally joined the Walt Disney Company as the Vice President of Original Programming for Playhouse Disney back in 2001. In 2012, she was named EVP, Original Programming and General Manager for Disney Junior Worldwide, and in 2017, her role expanded to cover all content for kids age 2-14 and she was promoted to EVP, Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide.
- The email from Marsh emphasises that Kanter isn’t retiring from illustrious career, but moving on to something new and they will be working together to plan out the future of Disney Channels over her long transition.
- Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer for Disney Channels Worldwide: “Without a doubt, paramount among her many achievements is building one of the most culturally relevant channels and brands in the global kids’ television business, Disney Junior. At every turn, Disney Junior is a reflection of what matters most to Nancy – entertaining narratives driven by original characters who bring the magic and heart of classic Disney into entirely new stories.”
- Nancy Kanter: “There’s no question that the 19+ years I have spent at Disney Channel have been among the most productive and rewarding of my career. I could not be more proud of the content I’ve had a hand in creating and the teams I’ve been fortunate enough to lead. I will leave next year looking forward to continuing to create content that will have a lasting impact on the lives of kids and families around the world via today’s expansive entertainment landscape. I thank the leaders across the company for having given me the opportunity to not only grow as an executive but also as a contributor to the enduring legacy of great Disney storytelling that will live on for generations to come.