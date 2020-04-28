Nancy Kanter, EVP Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide to Leave Company in 2021

Nancy Kanter, the Executive Vice President of Content and Creative Strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide, and spearheaded development of numerous kid’s series like Doc McStuffins and Sofia the First, will be leaving the company in January 2021, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The announcement came in the form of an email from Gary Marsh. President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Channels Worldwide celebrating her achievements in the past twenty years at the company.

Among those achievements, building and launching the Disney Junior network, as well as creating numerous programs including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse which Marsh says went on to become “One of our most important franchises…ever.”

She also spearheaded the development of other popular series, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First, and Elena of Avalor, and even High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney+

Kanter originally joined the Walt Disney Company as the Vice President of Original Programming for Playhouse Disney back in 2001. In 2012, she was named EVP, Original Programming and General Manager for Disney Junior Worldwide, and in 2017, her role expanded to cover all content for kids age 2-14 and she was promoted to EVP, Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide.

The email from Marsh emphasises that Kanter isn’t retiring from illustrious career, but moving on to something new and they will be working together to plan out the future of Disney Channels over her long transition.

What They’re Saying: