Nominees for 2020 Webby Awards Announced, Complete List of Nominees from Walt Disney Company

Much of our lives are spent cruising as many corners as we can access on the vastness of the internet, so it should come as no surprise that there are awards for all the sites we see, and the Webbys, now in their 24th year, are those awards.
What’s Happening:
- Established in 1996 during the Web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 2000+ member judging body. The Academy is composed of Executive Members—leading Web experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities—and Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees and other Internet professionals.
- Reflecting the tremendous growth of the Internet, The Webbys now honors excellence in 7 major media types: Websites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Social, Apps, Mobile, & Voice, Games, and Podcasts.
- The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—The Webby Award and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the IADAS select the Nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the Winners of The Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open Web, The Webby People’s Voice is awarded by the voting public. Each year, The Webby People’s Voice Awards garners millions of votes from all over the world.
- Listed below, we have every category and nomination held by the Walt Disney Company. Nearly every division of the company is represented, from ESPN to Disney Parks (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge). If you’d like to vote in the Webby People’s Voice Awards, you can do that here. Voting is open until Thursday, May 7th.
Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)
- National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
Best Photography & Graphics (Social)
- National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
- Nat Geo Wild’s Instagram: National Geographic Channels
Best Use of Stories (Social)
- National Geographic Instagram: National Geographic
Best Use of Video (Social)
- Spies in Disguise Music Video: Fullscreen
- Now Leaving Castle Rock Live: Hulu/Paradise Creative
Promotions & Contestants (Social)
- 100M Follower Contest: National Geographic
Education & Discovery (Social)
- National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
Sports (Social)
- NBA Finals Live Coverage: The Undefeated
Television & Film (Social)
- Star Wars: Lucasfilm
Arts & Entertainment (Social)
- Today in Marvel History: Marvel Entertainment
Education & Discovery (Social)
- Apollo Moon Landing Anniversary: National Geographic
Public Service & Activism (Social)
- Hulu Sellouts: Big Family Table
- Wildlife Tourism Campaign: National Geographic
Education & Discovery (Social Video)
- Wild_Life with Bertie Gregory
Public Service & Activism (Social Video)
- Wildlife Tourism Documentary: Social Video
Travel (Social Video)
- Disney Imagineer Executive Talks Galaxy’s Edge: In the Know
Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
- The Star Wars App: Lucasfilm
- Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment
News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
- National Geographic: National Geographic
Best Branded Voice Experience (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
- Stories from Disney’s Frozen 2: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products
Best Individual Episode (Podcasts)
- Overheard at National Geographic “The Harem Conspiracy”: National Geographic
- The Dropout Episode 5: ABC News
Best Mini-Series (Podcasts)
- The Dropout: ABC News
Interview/Talk Show (Podcasts)
- Life After Suicide: ABC News
Science & Education (Podcasts)
- Overheard at National Geographic: National Geographic
Scripted -Fiction (Podcasts)
- Wolverine – The Lost Trail: Stitcher
Sports (Podcasts)
- 30 for 30 Podcasts Season 6: ESPN Films
Sports (Podcasts – Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials)
- The Sterling Affairs: ESPN Films
Strategy/Simulation (Games)
- Marvel Strike Force: FoxNext Games
Best User Interface (Websites)
- Welcome to Bron Bron Land: ESPN
Best Use of Animation of Motion Graphics (Websites)
- The Atlas of Moons: National Geographic
Best Use of Photography (Websites)
- Every Body Has a Story: ESPN
Best Visual Design – Function (Websites)
- Every Body Has a Story: ESPN
Best Use of Video or Moving Image (Websites)
- Migrant Caravan Interactive: National Geographic
Best Writing – Editorial (Websites)
- National Geographic Education: National Geographic Society
Entertainment (Websites)
- StarWars.com
Magazine (Websites)
- National Geographic: National Geographic
News & Politics (Websites)
- Fivethirtyeight.com: ABC News
Professional Services & Self-Promotion (Websites)
- Alan Menken: Hello Monday
Science (Websites)
- National Geographic Education: National Geographic Society
Sports (Websites)
- Every Body Has a Story: ESPN
Live Experience (Video)
- Star Wars- The Rise of Skywalker World Premiere: Lucasfilm
Series (Video)
- The Star Wars Show: Lucasfilm
Travel & Lifestyle (Video)
- Wild_Life with Bertie Gregory: National Geographic
Documentary (Video)
- The Okavango Experience: National Geographic
Social Media Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)
- ESPN x NBA: R/GA