Nominees for 2020 Webby Awards Announced, Complete List of Nominees from Walt Disney Company

by | Apr 28, 2020 5:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Much of our lives are spent cruising as many corners as we can access on the vastness of the internet, so it should come as no surprise that there are awards for all the sites we see, and the Webbys, now in their 24th year, are those awards.

What’s Happening:

  • Established in 1996 during the Web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 2000+ member judging body. The Academy is composed of Executive Members—leading Web experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities—and Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees and other Internet professionals.
  • Reflecting the tremendous growth of the Internet, The Webbys now honors excellence in 7 major media types: Websites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Social, Apps, Mobile, & Voice, Games, and Podcasts.
  • The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—The Webby Award and The Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the IADAS select the Nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the Winners of The Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open Web, The Webby People’s Voice is awarded by the voting public. Each year, The Webby People’s Voice Awards garners millions of votes from all over the world.
  • Listed below, we have every category and nomination held by the Walt Disney Company. Nearly every division of the company is represented, from ESPN to Disney Parks (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge). If you’d like to vote in the Webby People’s Voice Awards, you can do that here. Voting is open until Thursday, May 7th.

Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)

  • National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic

Best Photography & Graphics (Social)

  • National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
  • Nat Geo Wild’s Instagram: National Geographic Channels

Best Use of Stories (Social)

  • National Geographic Instagram: National Geographic

Best Use of Video (Social)

  • Spies in Disguise Music Video: Fullscreen
  • Now Leaving Castle Rock Live: Hulu/Paradise Creative

Promotions & Contestants (Social)

  • 100M Follower Contest: National Geographic

Education & Discovery (Social)

  • National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic

Sports (Social)

  • NBA Finals Live Coverage: The Undefeated

Television & Film (Social)

  • Star Wars: Lucasfilm

Arts & Entertainment (Social)

  • Today in Marvel History: Marvel Entertainment

Education & Discovery (Social)

  • Apollo Moon Landing Anniversary: National Geographic

Public Service & Activism (Social)

  • Hulu Sellouts: Big Family Table
  • Wildlife Tourism Campaign: National Geographic

Education & Discovery (Social Video)

  • Wild_Life with Bertie Gregory

Public Service & Activism (Social Video)

  • Wildlife Tourism Documentary: Social Video

Travel (Social Video)

  • Disney Imagineer Executive Talks Galaxy’s Edge: In the Know

Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

  • The Star Wars App: Lucasfilm
  • Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment

News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

  • National Geographic: National Geographic

Best Branded Voice Experience (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

  • Stories from Disney’s Frozen 2: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Best Individual Episode (Podcasts)

  • Overheard at National Geographic “The Harem Conspiracy”: National Geographic
  • The Dropout Episode 5: ABC News

Best Mini-Series (Podcasts)

  • The Dropout: ABC News

Interview/Talk Show (Podcasts)

  • Life After Suicide: ABC News

Science & Education (Podcasts)

  • Overheard at National Geographic: National Geographic

Scripted -Fiction (Podcasts)

  • Wolverine – The Lost Trail: Stitcher

Sports (Podcasts)

  • 30 for 30 Podcasts Season 6: ESPN Films

Sports (Podcasts – Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials)

  • The Sterling Affairs: ESPN Films

Strategy/Simulation (Games)

  • Marvel Strike Force: FoxNext Games

Best User Interface (Websites)

  • Welcome to Bron Bron Land: ESPN

Best Use of Animation of Motion Graphics (Websites)

  • The Atlas of Moons: National Geographic

Best Use of Photography (Websites)

  • Every Body Has a Story: ESPN

Best Visual Design – Function (Websites)

  • Every Body Has a Story: ESPN

Best Use of Video or Moving Image (Websites)

  • Migrant Caravan Interactive: National Geographic

Best Writing – Editorial (Websites)

  • National Geographic Education: National Geographic Society

Entertainment (Websites)

  • StarWars.com

Magazine (Websites)

  • National Geographic: National Geographic

News & Politics (Websites)

  • Fivethirtyeight.com: ABC News

Professional Services & Self-Promotion (Websites)

  • Alan Menken: Hello Monday

Science (Websites)

  • National Geographic Education: National Geographic Society

Sports (Websites)

  • Every Body Has a Story: ESPN

Live Experience (Video)

  • Star Wars- The Rise of Skywalker World Premiere: Lucasfilm

Series (Video)

  • The Star Wars Show: Lucasfilm

Travel & Lifestyle (Video)

  • Wild_Life with Bertie Gregory: National Geographic

Documentary (Video)

  • The Okavango Experience: National Geographic

Social Media Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

  • ESPN x NBA: R/GA
 
 
Send this to a friend