Paley Center for Media Shares “Once Upon A Time” Cast Panel from PaleyFest 2012

Since this year’s PaleyFest had been cancelled due to the coronavirus, The Paley Center for Media has been sharing videos from some of the most memorable cast panels. Today, they posted a conversation from 2012 with the cast of ABC’s Once Upon A Time.
What’s happening:
- Fans of the fairy tale drama Once Upon A Time are in for a treat, as The Paley Center for Media shared a conversation with the series cast on their YouTube channel.
- Dating back to May 4, 2012—less than two weeks before the season 1 finale—the main players took the stage to discuss the magical world created from them from the minds of Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.
Cast Panel:
- Raphael Sbarge
- Robert Carlyle
- Lana Parrilla
- Steve Peralman
- Adam Horowitz
- Edward Kitsis
- Ginnifer Goodwin
- Josh Dallas
- Jennifer Morrison
Topics include:
- Carlyle's inspiration from Italian commedia dell'arte
- The Queen's wardrobe
- Shooting in cold and wet Vancouver
- Ideas for a musical episode
- How the show has changed the cast's view of "hope and faith" in life
- The return of Maleficent