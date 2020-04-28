Paley Center for Media Shares “Once Upon A Time” Cast Panel from PaleyFest 2012

Since this year’s PaleyFest had been cancelled due to the coronavirus, The Paley Center for Media has been sharing videos from some of the most memorable cast panels. Today, they posted a conversation from 2012 with the cast of ABC’s Once Upon A Time.

What’s happening:

Fans of the fairy tale drama Once Upon A Time are in for a treat, as The Paley Center for Media shared a conversation with the series cast on their YouTube channel

are in for a treat, as The Paley Center for Media shared a conversation with the series cast on their Dating back to May 4, 2012—less than two weeks before the season 1 finale—the main players took the stage to discuss the magical world created from them from the minds of Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

Cast Panel:

Raphael Sbarge

Robert Carlyle

Lana Parrilla

Steve Peralman

Adam Horowitz

Edward Kitsis

Ginnifer Goodwin

Josh Dallas

Jennifer Morrison

Topics include: