Disney Celebrates Longstanding Make-A-Wish Partnership On World Wish Day

Happy World Wish Day! The Disney Parks Blog is celebrating this special day by taking a look back at the memorable stories that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish.

What’s happening:

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish foundation, and the 11th official World Wish Day.

The Make-A-Wish programs that we know and love today exist because of one boy’s story. At the age of 7, Chris Greicius was battling leukemia and his dream was to become a police officer when he grew up. His Phoenix community came together to make that dream a reality.

Disney is also celebrating their 40-year relationship with Make-A-Wish as the Disneyland Resort

In the past 40 years, Make-A-Wish has granted nearly half a million wishes to children with big dreams.

has granted nearly half a million wishes to children with big dreams. Disney has been part of these magical requests working with the organization to help make more than 140,000 wishes come true around the globe.

Each of these special moments have impacted not only the lives of the young dreamers but also the teams that make those wishes reality. Fairies and Genies might make things happen instantly, but it takes almost 200 people to make every wish come true!

What they’re saying: