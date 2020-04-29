Disney Imagineers Release New Song with The Muppets

Walt Disney Imagineering has released a new original song called “Brave Little Spark” written and performed by WDI talent and featuring The Muppets.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Imagineer Kevin Rafferty has written an inspiring song called “Brave Little Spark.”
- The music video is performed by Imagineers singing and playing instruments from home.
- Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy join in the fun for a special surprise.
- Kevin Rafferty has written other songs for Disney Parks, including “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” and songs for Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree.