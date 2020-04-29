Disney+ App Update Allows Users To Set Wi-Fi Data Limitations

The latest update of the Disney+ mobile app allows users to restrict the amount of data used over wi-fi if needed.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has pushed an update of their mobile app that gives users the power to limit the quality of their streamed content over wi-fi.

This is good news for subscribers who have a wi-fi plan with a low data cap.

The two options are HD (2 GB/hr) or SD (0.6 GB/hr).

The official app release notes say this: “Data caps got you down? Now you can choose video playback quality on your home network to help save data.”

How to Change Your Disney+ Streaming Quality: