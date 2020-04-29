National Geographic Shares New Trailer for Season 2 of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”

Celebrated Chef Gordon Ramsay returns to National Geographic this summer for season two of Gordon Ramasy: Uncharted. This afternoon, the cable network released a new trailer for the upcoming seasons highlighting all of the exciting and wild experiences that await the outspoken master of culinary arts.

What’s happening:

Today, National Geographic released the new trailer for the second season of Gordon Ramasy: Uncharted which returns to television on Sunday, June 7 at 10/9c.

This season viewers will follow Ramasy as he discovers the life and cuisines of locals in: Norway Indonesia Tasmania South Africa India Guyana

The trailer showcases some of his wild experiences which include bull riding, caiman hunting, tarantula grilling, and helicopter rappelling to name a few!

Season 2 of National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted premieres Sunday, June 7 at 10/9c.