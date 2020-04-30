Date Time (ET) Game

May 4 8 pm Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks – September 24, 2012 Russell Wilson connected with Golden Tate on a controversial 24-yard touchdown pass on the final play as the Seahawks beat the rival Packers 14-12 in the infamous “Fail Mary” game officiated by replacement referees. Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden and Lisa Salters

May 11 8 pm Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots – September 14, 2009 Tom Brady threw two late fourth quarter touchdown passes for the Patriots in his first game back on the field after tearing his ACL a year earlier in the 2008 season opener. Tirico, Ron Jaworski and Gruden

May 18 8 pm Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos – October 1, 2018 In his MNF debut, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass with his left hand and led a game-winning drive as the Chiefs rallied for a 27-23 win against the rival Broncos. Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Salters

May 25 8 pm Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Diego Chargers – October 12, 2015 Instead of kicking a game-tying field goal, Mike Tomlin went for the win as Le’Veon Bell scored a touchdown as time expired in a Steelers’ 24-20 victory over the Chargers. Tirico, Gruden and Salters