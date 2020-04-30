ESPN Announces Continued Lineup of “Monday Night Football Classics” Games; New Special “Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL”

by | Apr 30, 2020 10:12 AM Pacific Time

Cure your Monday night blues with ESPN’s re-airings of classic Monday Night Football games. The network has announced the next five games in the lineup along with pre-game entertainment Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL and episodes of Peyton’s Places.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN has announced the latest lineup of classic Monday Night Football games to air on the network every Monday from May 4 – June 1.
  • These games reflect efforts by ESPN and the NFL to deliver fans some of their favorite sports moments as a small but welcomed distraction in the middle of a difficult and unprecedented time.
  • The Monday Night Football Classics series showcases legendary NFL players and current stars, popular franchises and a handful of the most memorable games in the 50-year history of sports television’s signature series.
  • The games also include inventory to support COVID-19 relief-focused organizations.
  • The updated schedule starts Monday, May 4, with the infamous “Fail Mary” game from September 2012 when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers.
  • Other upcoming matchups include:
    • September 2009: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeat the Buffalo Bills (May 11)
    • October 2018: Patrick Mahomes’ MNF debut for the Chiefs (May 18)
    • October 2015: A gutsy last-second call by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin that secured a win over the Chargers (May 25)
    • November 2019: Overtime thriller between Seahawks and 49ers (June 1)
  • All games are subject to change.

Pre-Game Entertainment:

  • Prior to each MNF Classic game, ESPN will feature football-centric programming for fans to enjoy including a documentary special Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL and episodes of Peyton’s Places

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL:

  • The new special will debut Monday, May 4, at 7 pm before the Packers-Seahawks MNF Classic. This one-hour program documents the 2020 NFL Draft process for four of this year’s top prospects:
    • Jerry Jeudy (Alabama WR/No. 15 pick by Denver)
    • Derrick Brown (Auburn DT/No. 7 pick, Carolina)
    • Andrew Thomas (Georgia OT/No. 4, N.Y. Giants)
    • KJ Hamler (Penn State WR/No. 46, Denver).
  • Hey Rookie documentation started in January and continued through personal training, NFL Combine, the start of pro days and last weekend’s NFL Draft when the players documented their experiences.

Peyton’s Places: 

  • Fans can enjoy an hour of Peyton’s Places episodes each week at 7 pm.
  • The 30-episode original series revisits seminal moments in NFL history through Peyton Manning’s conversations with current and former players, coaches and other key figures about football history and its cultural impact.
  • Additionally, all original episodes of Peyton’s Places are available exclusively on ESPN+.

Monday Night Football Classics on ESPN (May 4 – June 1)

Date

Time (ET)

Game

May 4

8 pm

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks – September 24, 2012

Russell Wilson connected with Golden Tate on a controversial 24-yard touchdown pass on the final play as the Seahawks beat the rival Packers 14-12 in the infamous “Fail Mary” game officiated by replacement referees.

Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden and Lisa Salters

May 11

8 pm

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots – September 14, 2009

Tom Brady threw two late fourth quarter touchdown passes for the Patriots in his first game back on the field after tearing his ACL a year earlier in the 2008 season opener.

Tirico, Ron Jaworski and Gruden

May 18

8 pm

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos – October 1, 2018

In his MNF debut, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass with his left hand and led a game-winning drive as the Chiefs rallied for a 27-23 win against the rival Broncos.

Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Salters

May 25

8 pm

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Diego Chargers – October 12, 2015

Instead of kicking a game-tying field goal, Mike Tomlin went for the win as Le’Veon Bell scored a touchdown as time expired in a Steelers’ 24-20 victory over the Chargers.

Tirico, Gruden and Salters

June 1

8 pm

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers – November 11, 2019

In a back-and-forth battle of NFC West rivals, the Seahawks defeated the previously unbeaten 49ers, 27-24, on a 42-yard field goal in overtime.

Tessitore, McFarland and Salters

* Schedule is subject to change

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
