Marvel Launches “The World’s Greatest Book Club” Web Series with Actor/Comedian Paul Scheer

by | Apr 30, 2020 10:44 AM Pacific Time

Marvel Entertainment announced today the launch of a brand-new digital series, Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer, a six-episode weekly series celebrating your favorite comics and the community around them. You can watch the first episode below.

  • This fun, light-hearted series is hosted by actor and comedian Paul Scheer, who will be joined by celebrity guests including:
    • Damon Lindelof
    • Gillian Jacobs
    • W. Kamau Bell
    • Phil Lord
    • Yassir Lester
    • Jason Mantzoukas
  • The series is produced in partnership with Supper Club with Paul Scheer, Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb as executive producers.
  • For fans, comic shops have and always will be the heart of the comic book community; a place for new and longtime fans to come together and share their passion, fandom, and appreciation for the artform while learning about something new. As a lifelong lover of Marvel comics, Scheer will look to capture some of that comic shop experience by diving into the personal origin stories with comics and beyond with each guest in the series.
  • Scheer will be joined by Marvel New Media Head of Content Stephen Wacker to provide an inside look into some of Marvel’s most-read classics and unlock forgotten treasures from the Marvel vault.
  • Which local comic shop is their go-to, and why is it their favorite? What’s the best comic or storyline of all time that we all need to read? How has reading comics changed their lives? These are just some of the questions Scheer will explore with his guests on Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer.
  • New episodes of Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer will release episodes every Thursday.
  • To find the books and stories mentioned in this series, you can find and support your local comic book shop at comicshoplocator.com, or visit marvel.com/lovecomicshops to learn more.

What they’re saying:

  • Paul Scheer: “In this time, I think it’s so important to have an escape from the real world. Getting to go through the backlog of Marvel with my friends and live in this amazing world that Stan and Jack created has been incredibly therapeutic and fun, and I hope that people read along with us. But most importantly, we are getting to spotlight local comic shops across the country. These small businesses have been there for us all these years, so we all thought it’s important that we be there for them. Where else would we go to debate who’s stronger: The Thing or The Hulk?”
 
 
