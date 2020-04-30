Marvel Launches “The World’s Greatest Book Club” Web Series with Actor/Comedian Paul Scheer

Marvel Entertainment announced today the launch of a brand-new digital series, Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer, a six-episode weekly series celebrating your favorite comics and the community around them. You can watch the first episode below.

This fun, light-hearted series is hosted by actor and comedian Paul Scheer, who will be joined by celebrity guests including: Damon Lindelof Gillian Jacobs W. Kamau Bell Phil Lord Yassir Lester Jason Mantzoukas

The series is produced in partnership with Supper Club with Paul Scheer, Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb as executive producers.

For fans, comic shops have and always will be the heart of the comic book community; a place for new and longtime fans to come together and share their passion, fandom, and appreciation for the artform while learning about something new. As a lifelong lover of Marvel comics, Scheer will look to capture some of that comic shop experience by diving into the personal origin stories with comics and beyond with each guest in the series.

Scheer will be joined by Marvel New Media Head of Content Stephen Wacker to provide an inside look into some of Marvel’s most-read classics and unlock forgotten treasures from the Marvel vault.

Which local comic shop is their go-to, and why is it their favorite? What’s the best comic or storyline of all time that we all need to read? How has reading comics changed their lives? These are just some of the questions Scheer will explore with his guests on Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer .

. New episodes of Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer will release episodes every Thursday.

will release episodes every Thursday. To find the books and stories mentioned in this series, you can find and support your local comic book shop at comicshoplocator.com marvel.com/lovecomicshops

