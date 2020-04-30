The Russo Brothers Are Producing a Live-Action “Hercules” For Disney

Disney has confirmed that a live-action adaptation of Hercules is currently in the works, with both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter announcing the project.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is currently working on a live-action adaptation of Hercules, the 1997 animated feature with music from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.
- Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, are attached as producers but will not direct.
- The script is being written by Dave Callaham, who wrote Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is also working on Sony’s sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
- Casting has not yet begun, but fans have taken to Twitter with speculations and dream casting, including Ariana Grande as Megara, Amber Riley as a muse, Ryan Gosling as Hercules, and Danny Devito in the role he originated in the animated film as Phil.
- It is not yet known if the live-action adaptation will be a musical or not.