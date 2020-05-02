“Scrubs” Actor Sam Lloyd Passed Away at Age 56

We’re sad to share that actor Sam Lloyd has passed away at the age of 56. He was best known for playing Ted Buckland, the depressed lawyer on ABC’s Scrubs, a role that also carried over to a few episodes of Cougar Town. Sam Lloyd also appeared in the Disney film Flubber and other ABC and Fox sitcoms including Modern Family, Malcolm in the Middle, American Housewife, The Middle, and Desperate Housewives.

The actor was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and cancer in January, 2019. He lost his battle on May 1st and is survived by his wife, daughter, and uncle, actor Christopher Lloyd. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and fans at this difficult time.