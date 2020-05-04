“American Idol” to Host Hybrid Disney and Mother’s Day-Themed Show on May 10th

This year’s American Idol “Disney Night” will look a little different as ABC has announced the evening will feature two themes. The reality singing competition will host a Disney and Mother’s Day show on Sunday, May 10th with contestants singing a Disney favorite and a second tune to honor the mother figures in their lives.

What’s happening:

American Idol

In the hybrid Disney and Mother’s Day show, the remaining finalists will perform two songs each; one from the renowned Disney songbook and the second dedicated to the mother figures in their lives as a Mother’s Day tribute.

Season two winner, Laine Hardy, returns to perform “Life is a Highway” and share his journey after winning the show last year.

American Idol‘s Top 11 finalists:

Arthur Gunn – Wichita, KS

Dillon James – Bakersfield, CA

Francisco Martin – Daly City, CA

Grace Leer – Nashville, TN

Jonny West – Studio City, CA

Jovin Webb – Baton Rouge, LA

Julia Gargano – Staten Island, NY

Just Sam – West Hollywood, CA

Louis Knight – Narberth, PA

Makayla Phillips – Temecula, CA

Sophia James (Wackerman) – Long Beach, CA

More Mother’s Day programming: