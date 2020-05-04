“American Idol” to Host Hybrid Disney and Mother’s Day-Themed Show on May 10th

This year’s American Idol “Disney Night” will look a little different as ABC has announced the evening will feature two themes. The reality singing competition will host a Disney and Mother’s Day show on Sunday, May 10th with contestants singing a Disney favorite and a second tune to honor the mother figures in their lives.
What’s happening:
- American Idol gets closer to crowning the 2020 winner with an all-new episode revealing who America voted into the Top 7, Sunday, May 10 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT), on ABC.
- In the hybrid Disney and Mother’s Day show, the remaining finalists will perform two songs each; one from the renowned Disney songbook and the second dedicated to the mother figures in their lives as a Mother’s Day tribute.
- Season two winner, Laine Hardy, returns to perform “Life is a Highway” and share his journey after winning the show last year.
American Idol‘s Top 11 finalists:
- Arthur Gunn – Wichita, KS
- Dillon James – Bakersfield, CA
- Francisco Martin – Daly City, CA
- Grace Leer – Nashville, TN
- Jonny West – Studio City, CA
- Jovin Webb – Baton Rouge, LA
- Julia Gargano – Staten Island, NY
- Just Sam – West Hollywood, CA
- Louis Knight – Narberth, PA
- Makayla Phillips – Temecula, CA
- Sophia James (Wackerman) – Long Beach, CA
More Mother’s Day programming:
- Prior to American Idol, fans will want to tune into ABC for the next edition of The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. The evening will be filled with celebrity performances of beloved Disney songs, and everyone is invited to sing along!