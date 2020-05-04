Mattel Announces New Star Wars x Barbie Wave of Collector Dolls

by | May 4, 2020 9:35 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Mattel surprised fans this Star Wars Day with the announcement of a second wave of the Star Wars x Barbie Collection. These collectable Barbie Signature dolls are inspired by original concept art, redesigning each character as high-fashion runway looks. The debut wave launched last fall and we covered the initial release, which included Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2-D2. Click here for our review and unboxing.

The second wave of the Star Wars x Barbie Collection includes three dolls available from all retailers and one Barbie.com exclusive. Rey, C-3PO, and Stormtrooper are part of the Barbie Signature Gold Label and will be sold at multiple retailers with a suggested retail value of $100. Barbie.com’s exclusive Chewbacca doll is part of the Barbie Signature Platinum Label, which has a higher price tag of $150. Mattel is offering bundles of the three general release dolls at a discount of $270, but the Chewbacca doll is only available separately.

These dolls continue the triangular packaging theme, with a slipcover that lifts off to open flaps on both sides to reveal original character concept art and Mattel’s concept for the doll. The slipcover for the higher priced Chewbacca doll is as furry as the furball himself. Fans will find a certificate of authenticity inside and a doll stand to display each figure.

Rey

Description from Barbie.com: “Star Wars Rey x Barbie® doll wears a crystal pleated chiffon gown with a crossover neckline and draped hood, inspired by Rey’s gauzy crosspiece. A slit reveals ombre boot-leggings in gold and copper hues, and accessories with a hammered gold look complete her heroic ensemble.”

C-3PO

Description from Barbie.com: “Star Wars C-3PO x Barbie® doll shines in a head-to-toe liquid gold look with accents of sheer organza and golden sequins. Polished details include a golden collar, bangles, C-3PO-inspired glasses and a brilliant cincture echoing the droid’s primary power coupler outlet.”

Stormtrooper

Description from Barbie.com: “Star Wars Stormtrooper x Barbie® doll is striking in head-to-toe white over a black bodysuit with a shiny patent-leather look. A platinum bob, dark glasses, cuffs, a utility belt and boots with a knee protector plate detail complete the battle armor-inspired look.”

Chewbacca

Description from Barbie.com: “Star Wars Chewbacca x Barbie® doll wears a lavish faux fur coat over a strapless dress with a fur skirt and bodice of vinyl and sheer organza. Chic details include a furry headband and knee-high boots, as well as cuff bracelets and a handbag inspired by Chewbacca’s signature bandolier and satchel.”

The entire Star Wars x Barbie Collection was designed by Robert Best, Senior Director of Barbie Design. He talked about the new dolls on the official Barbie Blog. "The new series of dolls needed to maintain the same feeling as the first series, but also offer enough new details and surprises to keep fans excited about the new additions. For this second series, I really wanted to push the fashion elements even further. There are amazing shoe designs, great accessories and jewelry that would be at home in a runway show or a high fashion editorial photoshoot.”

All four dolls are expected to ship on June 1st.

Click here to pre-order from Barbie.com

Click here to pre-order from EntertainmentEarth.com

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend