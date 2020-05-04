SeaWorld Orlando Extends and Upgrades Existing Annual Passholders

Seaworld Orlando has surprised it’s annual passholders today with a special announcement saying that not only will their passes be extended “at least” by the duration of the closure of the parks, but will be upgraded to the next tier available for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.

What’s Happening:

During this uncertain time, we want to extend our deep gratitude for your continued loyalty and support. As a thank you for being a valued Pass Member, we have introduced new and exciting benefits to allow you and your family and friends to enjoy more fun and thrills.

While our parks remain temporarily closed, we are automatically extending all active Annual Passes and Membership products to SeaWorld and Aquatica for a period of at least as long as the temporary closure. Additionally, we will be offering all active Pass Members complimentary rewards and special benefits as a token of our appreciation.

Pass Members will receive additional bring a friend days so that your friends and family can join in on the fun and spend an unforgettable day with you exploring the parks and your favorite attractions. Additionally, as a sign of our appreciation for you, our loyal Pass Member, we will be granting complimentary membership tier upgrades for all active Annual Passes for the remainder of 2020 as well as additional SeaWorld Pass Member events.

Active Pass Members will receive their additional perks automatically prior to the parks reopening. Please know that you are a valued member of the SeaWorld and Aquatica family and we thank you for remaining with us during these uncertain times.