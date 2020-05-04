SeaWorld Orlando Extends and Upgrades Existing Annual Passholders

by | May 4, 2020 2:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Seaworld Orlando has surprised it’s annual passholders today with a special announcement saying that not only will their passes be extended “at least” by the duration of the closure of the parks, but will be upgraded to the next tier available for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.

What’s Happening:

During this uncertain time, we want to extend our deep gratitude for your continued loyalty and support. As a thank you for being a valued Pass Member, we have introduced new and exciting benefits to allow you and your family and friends to enjoy more fun and thrills.

While our parks remain temporarily closed, we are automatically extending all active Annual Passes and Membership products to SeaWorld and Aquatica for a period of at least as long as the temporary closure. Additionally, we will be offering all active Pass Members complimentary rewards and special benefits as a token of our appreciation.

Pass Members will receive additional bring a friend days so that your friends and family can join in on the fun and spend an unforgettable day with you exploring the parks and your favorite attractions. Additionally, as a sign of our appreciation for you, our loyal Pass Member, we will be granting complimentary membership tier upgrades for all active Annual Passes for the remainder of 2020 as well as additional SeaWorld Pass Member events.

Active Pass Members will receive their additional perks automatically prior to the parks reopening. Please know that you are a valued member of the SeaWorld and Aquatica family and we thank you for remaining with us during these uncertain times.

  • As an example: Those with a SeaWorld Silver Pass currently have unlimited access to the parks of their choice (SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Adventure Island) for 12 months as well as free general parking, 10% off dining and shopping, 1 free guest ticket, and 50% off up to 3 guest tickets. The complimentary upgrade will then take the pass up to the Gold tier for the remainder of 2020 which will now include free preferred parking (when available), 15% off dining and shopping, 2 free guest tickets, 50% off up to 6 guest tickets, 1 free animal encounter, and free digital photo downloads where available.
  • The highest tier available is the platinum level of pass, and it is unclear at that time what SeaWorld is doing for those guests who possess that level of pass.
  • SeaWorld also used the email to remind passholders that if they are experiencing financial hardship, they continue to offer a process to defer monthly payments. Pass Members who are deferring payments or are not up to date with their payments are not eligible for these rewards or the extension of time.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend