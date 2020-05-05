ESPN’s Expanded Weekday Lineup Features 11 Consecutive Hours of Live & Quick Turnaround Original Studio Programming Beginning May 11

ESPN will soon debut an expanded weekday lineup, featuring many consecutive hours of live programming, and quick turnaround original programming in-studio:

What’s Happening:

Beginning Monday, May 11, ESPN will debut an expanded weekday lineup featuring 11 consecutive hours of live and quick turnaround original studio programming.

The expanded daily slate features a 30-minute edition of First Take Extra at 3:30 p.m. ET, highlighting the best conversations from that morning’s First Take . That will be followed by a one-hour block of three, 20-minute shows. Jalen & Jacoby gets underway at 4 p.m., followed by the daily return of Highly Questionable (4:20 p.m.) and Around the Horn (4:40 p.m.). The afternoon schedule will culminate with two hours of ESPN’s signature news and information show, SportsCenter , at 5 p.m. which will also include Pardon the Interruption segments at approximately 5:30 p.m.

, , , and . A live edition of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will conclude each day on ESPN, beginning at 11 p.m., for a total of 12 hours of daily, original programming on the network. Many shows will continue to be at least partially produced remotely, including commentators appearing on camera from home.

What They’re Saying:

Ilan Ben-Hanan, Senior Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions: “We are thrilled that sports fans will again be able to watch these popular weekday shows on ESPN, working closely with our colleagues on innovative new production approaches, we are proud to showcase 11 consecutive hours of new compelling content daily.”

The Lineup: