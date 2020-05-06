ABC Announces Full Lineup for “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2”

ABC has announced more celebrity guests and songs for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, airing Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10 at 7 pm ET.
What’s Happening:
- ABC will air The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II onMother’s Day, Sunday, May 10 at 7 pm ET.
- The hour-long special is hosted by Ryan Seacrest with a special opening act by The Muppets, who will promote their upcoming Disney+ show, Muppets Now.
- Titus Burgess will lead viewers in a vocal warmup before the lineup of songs, which can be found below.
- Disney promises more surprises for viewers, which will be kept a secret until the special airs.
- The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Tuesday, May 12th.
- Audiences can check out the first Disney Family Singalong now streaming.
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II Lineup:
- “A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt
- “Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
- “Baby Mine” – Katy Perry
- “Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson
- “Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
- “Part of Your World” – Halsey
- “Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson
- “Remember Me” – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera
- “Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert
- “Try Everything” – Shakira
- “When I Am Older” – Josh Gad
- “You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland
- “Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang
- “Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. “Dancing with the Stars” Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater