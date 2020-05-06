EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre Performs From Home as Part of #DisneyMagicMoments

EPCOT has seen many things come and many things go, but there are a few staples that have been around for the long haul. One of those is the live entertainment offering in World Showcase’s Mexico Pavilion, Mariachi Cobre, who with no park open to perform in, bring their talents from home for a new video for the Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

Mariachi Cobre, who are known for their vibrant and warm performances right outside the entrance to the great pyramid that is the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT

In the video, they share with you and your familia a special performance of the Mexican classic, "Cielito Lindo."

Mariachi Cobre has been at EPCOT since the park opened in 1982, the only World Showcase entertainers who can make that claim aside from the Voices of Liberty.

Just before the parks closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several other World Showcase entertainment offerings concluded their time at the park. The Matsuriza Taiko Drummers

Aside from the usual performances, they have also begun to include a new performance in their repertoire with “Mariachi Cobre presents: The Story of Coco” which uses their musical talents along with performers and puppeteers as they retell the story from the hit 2017 Pixar Animation Studios film. This performance is sporadic and will usually run for limited durations when it is offered. Before the park closed, it was scheduled to be offered until early June.