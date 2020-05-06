ESPN to Televise ACL Cornhole Mania 2020 Live on May 9

ESPN will televise the upcoming Pro Invitational Qualifier, ACL Cornhole Mania 2020 live on Saturday May 9th. The competition will take place in South Carolina and will feature both doubles and singles competitions.

What’s happening:

May’s American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Invitational Qualifier, ACL Cornhole Mania 2020, will be televised live from Rock Hill, SC this Saturday, May 9th.

The event will be held at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

The doubles competition at ACL Cornhole Mania 2020 is slated for noon – 2 pm ET on ESPN, with singles in primetime on ESPN2 from 6 – 8 pm.

In recent weeks, the ACL pivoted to virtual and digital competition, with more than 60,000 ACL registered players having the option to compete via ACL Virtual and Facebook Live to keep their skills sharp while staying at home.

ESPN and the American Cornhole League:

ESPN and the ACL signed a multi-year deal in summer 2017. The league hosts competitions and tournaments across the amateur, collegiate and professional ranks with thousands of players taking part every year.

The organization has established the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world.

They are headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For further information on the ACL please visit the Company’s website at iplaycornhole.com

