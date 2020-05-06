ESPN to Televise ACL Cornhole Mania 2020 Live on May 9

ESPN will televise the upcoming Pro Invitational Qualifier, ACL Cornhole Mania 2020 live on Saturday May 9th. The competition will take place in South Carolina and will feature both doubles and singles competitions.
What’s happening:
- May’s American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Invitational Qualifier, ACL Cornhole Mania 2020, will be televised live from Rock Hill, SC this Saturday, May 9th.
- The event will be held at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.
- The doubles competition at ACL Cornhole Mania 2020 is slated for noon – 2 pm ET on ESPN, with singles in primetime on ESPN2 from 6 – 8 pm.
- In recent weeks, the ACL pivoted to virtual and digital competition, with more than 60,000 ACL registered players having the option to compete via ACL Virtual and Facebook Live to keep their skills sharp while staying at home.
ESPN and the American Cornhole League:
- ESPN and the ACL signed a multi-year deal in summer 2017. The league hosts competitions and tournaments across the amateur, collegiate and professional ranks with thousands of players taking part every year.
- The organization has established the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world.
- They are headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For further information on the ACL please visit the Company’s website at iplaycornhole.com.
What they’re saying:
- ESPN executive vice president of programming Burke Magnus: “We’re excited for the opportunity to televise live sports on our networks for fans to enjoy. These past two months, we’ve seen the importance of shared experiences in uniting us all. We look forward to continuing that with the upcoming ACL pro qualifier.”
- Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League: “The COVID-19 crisis obviously continues to disrupt everyone’s normal lives. We hope that the resumption of competition will help in some small way by entertaining sports fans at home. We are very grateful for everyone involved that has helped to make this possible – from the City of Rock Hill, S.C. to the South Carolina State Officials to our broadcast partner in ESPN and production team.”