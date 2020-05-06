Freeform Celebrates Grads With Funday: Class Of 2020 Programming Event May 16 & 17

COVID-19 isn’t just affecting our ability to go to the theme parks, a shopping mall, or even a nice restaurant for a meal outside the home. It’s affecting thousands upon thousands of graduating students around the country who won’t get the opportunity, or even rite of passage, that is walking down to receive your diploma in a graduation ceremony. To help ease the pain, Freeform is celebrating the Class of 2020 with a weekend-long programming event.
What’s Happening:
- Freeform will honor 2020 graduates with the first-ever Funday: Class of 2020 on May 16 and 17, a special weekend-long programming event. With graduation celebrations canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 crisis, Freeform is celebrating the Class of 2020 with graduation-themed programming and interstitial content, sharing graduation-themed content across social accounts using #FreeformClassof2020, and a live ticker giving students nationwide a moment to shine by running the names of 2020 graduates throughout the special weekend.
- Additionally, the network will air the telecast of “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, hosted by LeBron James and featuring grown-ish producer and star Yara Shahidi on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.
- To learn more about the special event and to submit your name to run in the on-air graduation ticker, please visit www.freeform.com/FreeformClassof2020.
- Funday: Class of 2020 Weekend – May 16 & 17
- Saturday, May 16
- 1:15 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out
- 3:25 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 5:30 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s Monsters University
- 8 p.m. – Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020
- 9 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
- Sunday, May 17
- 12:15 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out
- 2:20 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 4:25 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s Monsters University
- 6:55 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
- Saturday, May 16