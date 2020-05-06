Freeform Celebrates Grads With Funday: Class Of 2020 Programming Event May 16 & 17

COVID-19 isn’t just affecting our ability to go to the theme parks, a shopping mall, or even a nice restaurant for a meal outside the home. It’s affecting thousands upon thousands of graduating students around the country who won’t get the opportunity, or even rite of passage, that is walking down to receive your diploma in a graduation ceremony. To help ease the pain, Freeform is celebrating the Class of 2020 with a weekend-long programming event.

What’s Happening: