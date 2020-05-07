ABC to Broadcast “Moana,” “Up,” and More During Primetime Return of “The Wonderful World of Disney”

ABC is kicking off the summer season the right way by bringing back “The Wonderful World of Disney.” For four Wednesday evenings, fans can tune in to enjoy favorite Disney films like Moana and Up during this special presentation of the magical series.

What’s happening:

ABC is bringing Disney magic moments to fans at home this summer with the return of “The Wonderful World of Disney.”

For four consecutive Wednesday evenings, ABC will show beloved Disney films in prime time beginning with the broadcast world debut of Disney’s Moana

Additional titles include: Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World Disney and Pixar’s Up Disney’s Big Hero 6

Presenting these iconic films, on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now.

Can’t tune in for the ABC airings? Each of these films is currently available on Disney+ for repeated viewing pleasure!

The Wonderful World of Disney Schedule

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Moana ” – Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT)

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Thor: The Dark World ” – Wednesday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT)

Thor: The Dark World Thor and The Avengers, Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos … but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. To defeat an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor sets upon his most dangerous and personal journey yet, forced into an alliance with the treacherous Loki to save not only his people and those he loves … but our universe itself.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Up ” – Wednesday, June 3 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT)

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Big Hero 6 ” – Wednesday, June 10 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT)

Meet Baymax, a lovable personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada in Big Hero 6