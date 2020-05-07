ABC to Broadcast “Moana,” “Up,” and More During Primetime Return of “The Wonderful World of Disney”

by | May 7, 2020 11:27 AM Pacific Time

ABC is kicking off the summer season the right way by bringing back “The Wonderful World of Disney.” For four Wednesday evenings, fans can tune in to enjoy favorite Disney films like Moana and Up during this special presentation of the magical series.

What’s happening:

  • ABC is bringing Disney magic moments to fans at home this summer with the return of “The Wonderful World of Disney.”
  • For four consecutive Wednesday evenings, ABC will show beloved Disney films in prime time beginning with the broadcast world debut of Disney’s Moana, on May 20 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT).
  • Additional titles include:
  • Presenting these iconic films, on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now.
  • Can’t tune in for the ABC airings? Each of these films is currently available on Disney+ for repeated viewing pleasure!

The Wonderful World of Disney Schedule

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Moana” – Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT)

  • Moana is Disney’s epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Thor: The Dark World” – Wednesday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT)

  • Thor: The Dark World continues the adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself. In the aftermath of Thor and The Avengers, Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos … but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. To defeat an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor sets upon his most dangerous and personal journey yet, forced into an alliance with the treacherous Loki to save not only his people and those he loves … but our universe itself.

Via Pixar Animation Studios

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Up” – Wednesday, June 3 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT)

  • Up centers on 78-year-old Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon salesman who is part rascal, part dreamer and ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to the lost world of his childhood dreams. Unbeknownst to Carl, Russell, an overeager 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who has never ventured beyond his backyard, is in the wrong place at the wrong time – Carl’s front porch! The world’s most unlikely duo reaches new heights and meets fantastic friends like Dug, a dog with a special collar that allows him to speak, and Kevin, the rare 13-foot-tall flightless bird. Stuck together in the wilds of the jungle, Carl realizes that sometimes life’s unexpected adventures are the most rewarding ones.

Via Looper

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Big Hero 6” – Wednesday, June 10 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT)

  • Meet Baymax, a lovable personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada in Big Hero 6. When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding in the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to Baymax and his group of friends – who transform into a band of unlikely heroes.
