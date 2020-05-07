Disney Springs Schedules Phased Reopening for May 20th

Disney Springs at Walt Disney World will begin a phased reopening on May 20th according to the Disney Parks Blog.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased reopening on May 20th.
- This includes a limited number of shopping and dining locations owned by operating participants.
- No information has been shared regarding which locations will be opening in the first phase.
- With the reopening, Disney Springs will include increased cleaning procedures, mandatory face coverings by Cast Members and Guests, and additional safety training for Cast Members.
- These new procedures were made based on guidance from local health and safety officials.
- Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking, and operating hours.
- Disney will update DisneySprings.com with more information as the reopening date gets closer, which could include additional safety measures not yet announced.
- The rest of Walt Disney World remains closed at this time.