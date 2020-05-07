Disneyland Resumes Essential Construction Jobs During Resort Closure

Disneyland has resumed a few essential construction projects while the entire resort remains closed, according to The OC Register.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has resumed some essential construction work on a few projects throughout the resort, marking the first construction at the resort since work was stopped in March when the resort closed.
- According to The OC Register, this includes some work on Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure to help weather-proof the construction site.
- The other big job is for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, where a previously planned steel shipment has been delivered, which allows for vertical construction to begin on the cleared site.
- Two paused projects at Downtown Disney for Starbucks and Sanuk have also resumed operation.
- In The OC Register’s report, a Disney representative confirmed that they have not resumed work on several projects that were halted, including refurbishments for The Haunted Mansion, Snow White’s Scary Adventures, King Arthur Carousel, and the hub.