ESPN Launches New Platform #DearSports for Athletes and Fans to Share Stories, Love Letters to Sports

From professional athletes to devoted fans, everyone is feeling the void left by the lack of sports. But ESPN is hoping to get the community talking and supporting each other and has launched a new platform, #DearSports.

What’s happening:

In the wake of our current absence of sports, ESPN is launching a new platform for sports lovers around #DearSports.

#DearSports will provide an outlet for professional athletes and devoted fans to share their personal stories – including what they miss most and what their hopes are for the future.

The goal is to bring the community together into the larger conversation asking: “If you could talk to sports, what would you say?”