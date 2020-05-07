ESPN Launches New Platform #DearSports for Athletes and Fans to Share Stories, Love Letters to Sports

by | May 7, 2020 9:06 AM Pacific Time

From professional athletes to devoted fans, everyone is feeling the void left by the lack of sports. But ESPN is hoping to get the community talking and supporting each other and has launched a new platform, #DearSports.

What’s happening:

  • In the wake of our current absence of sports, ESPN is launching a new platform for sports lovers around #DearSports.
  • #DearSports will provide an outlet for professional athletes and devoted fans to share their personal stories – including what they miss most and what their hopes are for the future.
  • The goal is to bring the community together into the larger conversation asking: “If you could talk to sports, what would you say?”

  • The series of spots and individual videos serve as a collective love letter to sports.
  • ESPN’s first #DearSports spot and solo segments feature everyday fans and notable sports figures and voices, including:
  • Current and former athletes including NFL players:
    • Jared Allen
    • Cliff Avril
    • DeSean Jackson
  • WNBA players:
    • Chelsea Gray
    • Lisa Leslie
    • Nancy Lieberman
    • Amanda Zahui B.
  • UFC champion Holly Holm
  • NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson
  • ESPN personalities:
    • Nicole Briscoe
    • Julie Foudy
    • Mike Golic
    • Mike Golic, Jr.
    • Cassidy Hubbarth
    • Jessica Mendoza
    • Kevin Neghandi
    • Omar Raja
    • Tom Rinaldi
    • Holly Rowe
    • Marty Smith
    • Scott Van Pelt
    • Dick Vitale
    • Trey Wingo
  • The initiative kicked off on Twitter from the @espn account with a tweet encouraging fans to use the hashtag and share what they miss most about sports.
  • ESPN will feature the videos across TV, audio and digital platforms within relevant programming and markets.
  • A dedicated site will also serve as the platform where a selection of individual letter segments will live.
 
 
