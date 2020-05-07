Freeform Picks Up Limited Scripted Comedy Series “Love in the Time of Corona”

Freeform has announced they’ve picked up a new limited scripted series, Love in the Time of Corona, from the producers of Good Trouble and The Fosters. The romantic comedy will follow individuals on the search for love and connection while trying to maintain social distance.

What’s happening:

Freeform has ordered the limited scripted series Love in the Time of Corona , from executive producers Joanna Johnson ( Good Trouble , The Fosters, Hope & Faith ), Christine Sacani ( Good Trouble, The Fosters ) and Anonymous Content’s Robyn Meisinger.

, from executive producers Joanna Johnson ( ), Christine Sacani ( ) and Anonymous Content’s Robyn Meisinger. This four-part romantic comedy series is a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing.

The series will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex.

It is a show that takes a fresh look at love that knows no bounds. The series will be filmed using remote technologies while utilizing talents’ real living spaces as the backdrop to the stories.

Love in the Time of Corona will premiere in August.

What they’re saying: