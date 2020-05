Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Recreated in Minecarft on YouTube

YouTuber Rocky Bautista has painstakingly recreated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Minecraft in his newest video.

The video uses audio from the attraction and includes elements of the pre-show, transport ship, stormtrooper hanger, and then the ride itself. The experience is condensed to under 7-minutes whereas all of these elements in real time take about 20-minutes to unfold. You can compart the video above with our fill ride-thru from Disneyland.