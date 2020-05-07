“Zombies 2” Arrives on DVD May 19th

Starting May 19th, The Adventures at Seabrook High can continue in your own home, with the Disney Channel hit film, Zombies 2 arriving on DVD!
What’s Happening:
- Disney's Zombies 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Zombies, is heading to DVD on May 19th!
- Zombies 2 is a music- and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High's Prawn, the school's super-sized prom. However, when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook's anti-monster laws, making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend prom together. Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president. Meanwhile, Addison is drawn into the werewolves' circle, causing a rift between her and Zed. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison's effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.
- Zombies 2 stars:
- Milo Manheim as Zed
- Meg Donnelly as Addison
- Trevor Tordjman as Bucky
- Kylee Russell as Eliza
- Carla Jeffery as Bree
- Chandler Kinney as Willa
- Pearce Joza as Wyatt
- Ariel Martin as Wynter
- Kingston Foster as Zoey
- James Godfrey as Bonzo.
- The DVD Contains Bonus Material:
- Bloopers (DVD Exclusive) – Laugh along with the cast as they flub lines and make mistakes all while having the time of their lives filming Zombies 2.
- Deleted Scene #1 (DVD Exclusive) – Those Are Pencils
- Deleted Scene #2 (DVD Exclusive) – Vote For Bucky
- Deleted Scene #3 (DVD Exclusive) – Campaigning
- Deleted Scene #4 (DVD Exclusive) – Warm Cocoa
- Deleted Scene #5 (DVD Exclusive) – Shrimpy Votes
- Music Video – “The New Kid in Town” Performed by Baby Ariel
- Dance Tutorial #1 – “Flesh & Bone”
- Dance Tutorial #2 – “Call to the Wild”
- Sing-Along #1 – “We Got This”
- Sing-Along #2 – “We Own the Night”
- Sing-Along #3 – “Call to the Wild”
- Sing-Along #4 – “Flesh & Bone”
- Sing-Along #5 – “Someday (Reprise)”
- Sing-Along #6 – “One for All”
- Zombies 2 arrives on DVD on May 19th