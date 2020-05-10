ABC Shares Full Performances from “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2”

Disney has released a few of the full performances from The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on YouTube. They haven’t posted every performance from the show, but enough to give fans who missed it a chance to experience some of the highlights. Take a look at the full performances below.

“The Muppet Show Theme” – The Muppets with Seth Rogan

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. “Dancing with the Stars” Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

Which performance was your favorite?

