Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Happily Ever After Hours Sessions Through June 5

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced their next lineup of Happily Ever After Hours webinars for May 15-June 5.
What’s happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their popular Happily Ever After Hours series via Zoom webinar while the Museum remains closed.
- Earlier today, they revealed their six guests for five upcoming sessions that will take place from May 15-June 5.
- Additionally, the Museum announced a virtual storytime with Mike Wu the author and illustrator of Ellie Makes a Friend.
Good to know:
- These Zoom Webinars are free, however space is limited and guests are required to sign up.
- Registration for Happily Ever After Hours are open now, Monday, May 11 via the event webpages at waltdisney.org/calendar.
- A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email before the event. For any issues, please email [email protected]
Upcoming Workshops
Disney Legend Paige O’Hara
- Fri, May 15 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required
- Be our guest and join us for Happily Ever After Hours with Disney Legend voice actress Paige O’Hara as she shares behind-the-scenes stories from her work on the Beauty and the Beast franchise.
Voice Actors Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan
- Fri, May 22 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join actress, author, entrepreneur, and fashion designer Ashley Eckstein and the voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan, for behind-the-scenes stories from their voiceover careers and how they achieved their dreams of working for The Walt Disney Company.
Animator, Director, and Producer Bruce W. Smith
- Wed, May 27 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join Disney animator, director, and producer Bruce W. Smith for behind-the-scenes stories from his work at Walt Disney Animation Studios on:
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
- Tarzan (1999)
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Walt Disney Television Animation on the beloved series The Proud Family (2001–05).
VFX Supervisor and Founder of Alpha Studios Kaitlyn Yang
- Fri, May 29 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join VFX Supervisor and Alpha Studios Founder Kaitlyn Yang as she shares stories from beginning her career at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, her work with Google, Disney, and Netflix, and her path to founding her own VFX company, Alpha Studios, in 2013.
Muppet Designer Bonnie Erickson
- Fri, Jun 5 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join Muppet Designer Bonnie Erickson for behind-the-scenes stories from her work on The Muppets, including the characters:
- Miss Piggy
- Statler
- Waldorf
- Animal
- Fozzie Bear
- The Swedish Chef
Virtual Storytime
Virtual Storytime | Ellie Makes a Friend with Author and Illustrator Mike Wu
- Tue, May 19 | Noon PT | Zoom Webinar FREE | Sign-up Required
- We invite you and your family to join our latest Virtual Storytime | Ellie Makes a Friend with Author and Illustrator Mike Wu as he reads the latest adventures of Ellie the artistic elephant.