Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Happily Ever After Hours Sessions Through June 5

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced their next lineup of Happily Ever After Hours webinars for May 15-June 5.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their popular Happily Ever After Hours series via Zoom webinar while the Museum remains closed.

Earlier today, they revealed their six guests for five upcoming sessions that will take place from May 15-June 5.

Additionally, the Museum announced a virtual storytime with Mike Wu the author and illustrator of Ellie Makes a Friend.

Good to know:

These Zoom Webinars are free, however space is limited and guests are required to sign up.

Registration for Happily Ever After Hours are open now, Monday, May 11 via the event webpages at waltdisney.org/calendar

A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email before the event. For any issues, please email [email protected]

Upcoming Workshops

Disney Legend Paige O’Hara

Fri, May 15 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required

Be our guest and join us for Happily Ever After Hours with Disney Legend voice actress Paige O’Hara

Voice Actors Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan

Fri, May 22 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required

Join actress, author, entrepreneur, and fashion designer Ashley Eckstein and the voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan

Animator, Director, and Producer Bruce W. Smith

Wed, May 27 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required

Join Disney animator, director, and producer Bruce W. Smith Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) Tarzan (1999) The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) The Princess and the Frog (2009) Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Walt Disney Television Animation on the beloved series The Proud Family (2001–05).

VFX Supervisor and Founder of Alpha Studios Kaitlyn Yang

Fri, May 29 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar – FREE | Sign-up Required

Join VFX Supervisor and Alpha Studios Founder Kaitlyn Yang

Muppet Designer Bonnie Erickson

Fri, Jun 5 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar FREE | Sign-up Required

Join Muppet Designer Bonnie Erickson Miss Piggy Statler Waldorf Animal Fozzie Bear The Swedish Chef



Virtual Storytime

Virtual Storytime | Ellie Makes a Friend with Author and Illustrator Mike Wu

Tue, May 19 | Noon PT | Zoom Webinar FREE | Sign-up Required

We invite you and your family to join our latest Virtual Storytime | Ellie Makes a Friend with Author and Illustrator Mike Wu

[easy-social-share]