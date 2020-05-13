The Winchester Mystery House Reopens on Friday, May 15th with “The Winchester Estate Self-Guided Garden Tour”

by | May 13, 2020 12:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Those in Northern California looking for a mystery-filled day out now have an option! The Landmark Winchester Mystery House is set to reopen Friday, May 15th with The Winchester Estate Self-Guided Garden Tour, which offers a touchless experience featuring 20 stops throughout the Estate’s Beautiful Victorian Garden.

What’s Happening:

  • Winchester Mystery House announced today that it will reopen on Friday, May 15th with The Winchester Estate Self-Guided Garden Tour. While the Estate has offered garden tours throughout its history, the reimagined outdoor tour will be a completely touchless experience featuring 20 stops throughout four acres of the beautiful Victorian Gardens. Guests will be provided with a link to the audio guide and digital map accessible on their own devices upon check-in. Tours will be offered Thursdays through Sundays and must be pre-purchased prior to arrival. Tickets are $19.99 for adults, $15.99 for seniors, and $9.99 for children, available online only at winchestermysteryhouse.com. All Garden Tour tickets holders will also receive a 50% discount to return when the Winchester Mystery House resumes mansion tours.
  • Tour sizes will be restricted to those in a visitor’s immediate household and capacity will be reduced to ensure social distancing. All guests and employees will be required to practice social distancing and wear face masks. Additional precautions include hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the property and enhanced cleaning of the estate.
  • The gift shop and cafe will be closed; however, guests interested in supporting the Winchester Mystery House during this unprecedented time can visit winchestermysteryhouse.com/support-the-estate/ to purchase the Immersive 360 Tour for $8.99, a video tour to rent for $5.99 or to purchase for $13.99, “good any day vouchers” for $26, and exclusive Winchester Mystery House merchandise.
  • For nearly 100 years the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, has stood as a testament to the ingenuity, singular vision and lore that surrounds its namesake, Sarah Pardee Winchester (heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune). Originally known as Llanada Villa, today it stands as an architectural wonder, a time capsule of a bygone era and one of America’s most celebrated haunted mansions. The estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a California Historic State Landmark, a San Jose City Landmark, and is one of the leading attractions in the Bay Area. Since tours began in 1923, more than 13 million people from around the world have toured the lonely hallways, dark passages and ornate rooms of the Winchester Mystery House. It has intrigued visitors, scholars, and media from throughout the United States, and around the globe, with its combination of the beautiful and the bizarre, its story of heartbreak, tenacity and invention and its legends of the paranormal.

 

What They’re Saying:

  • Walter Magnuson, Winchester Mystery House General Manager: “We are thrilled to begin welcoming guests back to Sarah Winchester’s Estate with a phased approach focused on the safety and comfort of our guests and employees. As springtime blossoms abound, the Victorian Gardens surrounding Sarah’s mysterious home have never looked more beautiful. We are happy to offer an opportunity for guests to enjoy them with a zero-contact, self-guided tour complimented by informative visuals and educational sound clips. The strongest precautions are being taken to ensure the safety and health of our guests and employees, in accordance with city, county and state guidelines and protocols.”
 
 
