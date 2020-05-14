Disney Producer Don Hahn Records Inspiring Commencement Speech for Grads

Producer and Author Don Hahn has released a motivational commencement speech for 2020 graduates.
What’s Happening:
- Don Hahn, producer of Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Beauty and the Beast, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Lion King, and many others, has recorded a motivational commencement speech for recent graduates.
- Hahn is also the author of Disney history books like Yesterday's Tomorrow: Disney's Magical Mid-Century, Before Ever After: The Lost Lectures of Walt Disney's Animation Studio, and Walt Disney's Nine Old Men: Masters of Animation.
- His advice is for recent grads to celebrate their milestones and slow down to think about their great potential.
- He also shares his own experience fresh out of high school working at Disney Animation for the legendary Nine Old Men.
- The video is inspirational for every viewer, whether you’re a recent high school or college graduate or not.
- Don Hahn’s next film is a documentary film called Howard about the life of lyricist Howard Ashman, coming to Disney+ this July.
- The Walt Disney Family Museum recently had a Q&A with Don Hahn through their Happily Ever After Hours virtual event series. Click here for our recap.