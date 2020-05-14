PaleyFest Releases 2006 Golden Girls Full Presentation

PaleyFest has shared their full panel about The Golden Girls from their 2006 event.
What’s Happening:
- On March 10th, 2006, PaleyFest reunited members of the cast, writing team, and creator of The Golden Girls.
- Betty White (Rose) and Rue McClanahan (Blanche) attended the event, while Bea Arthur was under the weather and had to back out at the last moment.
- Series creator Susan Harris introduced the event, which started with a screening of the pilot episode.
- The panel also includes three writers, Mark Cherry, Mitch Hurwitz, and James Vallely, director/producer Terry Hughes, and producer Paul Junger Witt.
- Highlights of the panel include memories from the set, favorite episodes, Rue McClanahan’s impersonation of Bea Arthur’s voice, and Mark Cherry doing Bea Arthur’s signature walk.
