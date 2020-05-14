PaleyFest Releases 2006 Golden Girls Full Presentation

PaleyFest has shared their full panel about The Golden Girls from their 2006 event.

What’s Happening:

On March 10th, 2006, PaleyFest reunited members of the cast, writing team, and creator of The Golden Girls .

. Betty White (Rose) and Rue McClanahan (Blanche) attended the event, while Bea Arthur was under the weather and had to back out at the last moment.

Series creator Susan Harris introduced the event, which started with a screening of the pilot episode.

The panel also includes three writers, Mark Cherry, Mitch Hurwitz, and James Vallely, director/producer Terry Hughes, and producer Paul Junger Witt.

Highlights of the panel include memories from the set, favorite episodes, Rue McClanahan’s impersonation of Bea Arthur’s voice, and Mark Cherry doing Bea Arthur’s signature walk.

