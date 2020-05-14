Rick Riordan Announces “Percy Jackson” Series in the Works at Disney+

by | May 14, 2020 1:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Attention demigods! It’s official, a live-action Percy Jackson series is in the works for Disney+. Rick Riodan himself announced the news this afternoon on Twitter, and while he couldn’t share any details, his excitement is genuine and contagious.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

  • This afternoon, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan (and his wife Becky) addressed fans on Twitter with news of the future of the series.
  • While Riordan couldn’t offer much information at this time, a live-action episodic series is in the works at Disney+ and will likely follow the original storyline starting withThe Lightning Thief for season one.  

  • In a follow up Tweet, Riordan posted a picture of text offering a tad bit more information about their plans going forward.
  • Riordan assures fans that, “Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show.”

  • The original Percy Jackson Series consists of five books centering around teenage demigod, Percy, who learns from his human mother that his father is the Greek god of legend, Poseidon. Books include:
    • The Lightning Thief
    • The Sea of Monsters
    • The Titan’s Curse
    • The Battle of the Labyrinth
    • The Last Olympian
  • For awhile now, fans of the series have been petitioning via hashtag—#DisneyAdaptPercyJackson—for Disney to tackle the series. Their excitement grew even stronger this past December when Riordan Tweeted a picture of himself at Disney+ hinting that he was talking with the streamer about Percy’s future.
  • While Disney published the books through Hyperion, it was 20th Century Fox that optioned the film rights and adapted the first two books into features that earned only a lukewarm reception from audiences.
