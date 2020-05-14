Rick Riordan Announces “Percy Jackson” Series in the Works at Disney+

Attention demigods! It’s official, a live-action Percy Jackson series is in the works for Disney+. Rick Riodan himself announced the news this afternoon on Twitter, and while he couldn’t share any details, his excitement is genuine and contagious.

This afternoon, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan (and his wife Becky) addressed fans on Twitter

author Rick Riordan (and his wife Becky) While Riordan couldn’t offer much information at this time, a live-action episodic series is in the works at Disney+ and will likely follow the original storyline starting withThe Lightning Thief for season one.

In a follow up Tweet,

Riordan assures fans that, “Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show.”

The original Percy Jackson Series The Lightning Thief The Sea of Monsters The Titan’s Curse The Battle of the Labyrinth The Last Olympian

For awhile now, fans of the series have been petitioning via hashtag—#DisneyAdaptPercyJackson—for Disney to tackle the series. Their excitement grew even stronger this past December when Riordan Tweeted a picture of himself at Disney+ Percy ’s future.

’s future. While Disney published the books through Hyperion, it was 20th Century Fox that optioned the film rights and adapted the first two books into features that earned only a lukewarm reception from audiences.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

