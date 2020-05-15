Disney Celebrates #Halfway2Halloween With First Look at Haunted Mansion Themed Merchandise and More

Halloween is 169 days away, and that means now is the perfect time to tease the upcoming seasonal merchandise that will be making its way to shopDisney and Disney Parks this fall! In celebration of #Halfway2Halloween, Disney is showcasing new items inspired by the Haunted Mansion and more.

While the holiday is still months away, Disney is teasing the new seasonal merchandise and special releases that will be gracing the pages of shopDisney

From The Haunted Mansion Collection to the latest book in the Villains series, there are plenty of ghoulish delights awaiting every foolish mortal.

The Haunted Mansion Collection:

Naturally, many of these items pay their respects to the Haunted Mansion attractions found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland.

The Haunted Mansion Collection features the iconic wallpaper design on: Hats Minnie Ear Headbands Spirit Jerseys



A mini backpack styled to look like the Cast Member costumes from the attraction

A Doom Buggy-inspired crossbody bag complete with hitchhiking ghosts

A card holder with a clip showcasing the official Haunted Mansion logo

Plus fans will scream with delight for the newest Loungefly bags and Funko Pop! Figures.

The latest from Loungefly features:

As for the Funko collectibles, four new Pop! Figures and two chase variants will be available this fall at shopDisney and in Disney Parks: Disney Parks and shopDisney exclusive, Organist from The Haunted Mansion ($39.99) Stretching portraits Haunted Mansion Hostess



Let the games begin:

Of course Halloween wouldn’t be the same without a some Hocus Pocus and fans can dive into a world of wacky adventures with three new games that will be available at global retailers this summer and fall:

The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits Game ($24.99; Fall 2020) – Explore all the classic rooms of the ghost-infested manor, from the festivities-filled Ballroom to the Attic and out to the Graveyard and beyond in search of spirits.

Funkoverse Strategy Game inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas ($39.99; Fall 2020) – In the Funkoverse Strategy Game, you combine your favorite characters and go head-to-head in exciting game scenarios.

Hocus Pocus : The Game ($19.99; July 26, 2020) – In this easy-to-learn cooperative card game, you’ll work together to protect Salem's children and stop the Sanderson Sisters from completing their wicked potion!

Turn the Page

Get into the Halloween spirit with the latest novel by author Serena Valentino. Evil Thing follows the rise and fall of the deranged and glamorous fan favorite, Cruella De Vil. If it doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will…