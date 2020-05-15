Everything Coming to Disney+ in June

Disney+ has shared a list of all of their planned additions for June. This includes new exclusives like Artemis Fowl and Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2, four classic Walt Disney TV specials, and the ABC Saturday morning favorite, Schoolhouse Rock!. Take a look at all the goodies coming to Disney+ this June.

New Exclusives

Movies

Artemis Fowl – Coming June 12th

“Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

TV Shows

New Library Additions

June 5th

TV Shows

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (S1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

June 12th

Movies

Disneyland TV Specials

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

TV Shows

Mighty Med (S1-2)

June 19th

Movies

TV Shows

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

June 26th

Movies

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Disneyland TV Specials

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

TV Shows

