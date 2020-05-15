Everything Coming to Disney+ in June

Disney+ has shared a list of all of their planned additions for June. This includes new exclusives like Artemis Fowl and Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2, four classic Walt Disney TV specials, and the ABC Saturday morning favorite, Schoolhouse Rock!. Take a look at all the goodies coming to Disney+ this June.
New Exclusives
Movies
Artemis Fowl – Coming June 12th
“Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”
TV Shows
- Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
- June 26th – All 6 Episodes
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
- June 5th – Visualization
- June 12th – Score
- June 19th – Connections (Season Finale)
- It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer
- June 5th – Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor
- June 12th – The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs
- June 19th – Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs
- June 26th – Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs
- Disney Insider
- June 5th – Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway
- Be Our Chef
- June 5th – The Spectacular (Season Finale)
- Disney Family Sundays
- June 5th – 101 Dalmatians: Onesie
- June 12th – Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss
- June 19th – Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles
- June 26th – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- June 5th – George Montano: Plasterer
- June 12th – Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative
- June 19th – Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host
- June 26th – Marc Smith: Story Artist
New Library Additions
June 5th
TV Shows
- Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
- America’s Greatest Animals
- Chasing the Equinox
- Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
- Secrets of Wild India (S1)
- The Greeks (S1)
- Weird but True! (S1-2)
- Wild Hawaii (S1)
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
June 12th
Movies
Disneyland TV Specials
- The Liberty Story
- The Story of the Animated Drawing
TV Shows
- Mighty Med (S1-2)
June 19th
Movies
TV Shows
- Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
- 101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
- Big Sur: Wild California
- Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
June 26th
Movies
Disneyland TV Specials
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
TV Shows
- Raven's Home (S3)
Weekly Watch Guide
