Everything Coming to Disney+ in June

by | May 15, 2020 10:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disney+ has shared a list of all of their planned additions for June. This includes new exclusives like Artemis Fowl and Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2, four classic Walt Disney TV specials, and the ABC Saturday morning favorite, Schoolhouse Rock!. Take a look at all the goodies coming to Disney+ this June.

New Exclusives

Movies

Artemis Fowl – Coming June 12th

“Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

TV Shows

  • Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
    • June 26th – All 6 Episodes
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
    • June 5th – Visualization
    • June 12th – Score
    • June 19th – Connections (Season Finale)
  • It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer
    • June 5th – Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor
    • June 12th – The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs
    • June 19th – Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs
    • June 26th – Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs
  • Disney Insider
    • June 5th – Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway
  • Be Our Chef
    • June 5th – The Spectacular (Season Finale)
  • Disney Family Sundays
    • June 5th – 101 Dalmatians: Onesie
    • June 12th – Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss
    • June 19th – Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles
    • June 26th – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  • One Day at Disney Shorts
    • June 5th – George Montano: Plasterer
    • June 12th – Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative
    • June 19th – Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host
    • June 26th – Marc Smith: Story Artist

New Library Additions

June 5th

TV Shows

  • Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
  • America’s Greatest Animals
  • Chasing the Equinox
  • Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
  • Secrets of Wild India (S1)
  • The Greeks (S1)
  • Weird but True!  (S1-2)
  • Wild Hawaii (S1)
  • Women of Impact: Changing the World

June 12th

Movies

Disneyland TV Specials

  • The Liberty Story
  • The Story of the Animated Drawing

TV Shows

  • Mighty Med (S1-2)

June 19th

Movies

TV Shows

  • Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
  • 101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
  • Big Sur: Wild California
  • Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

June 26th

Movies

Disneyland TV Specials

  • Man in Space
  • Mars and Beyond

TV Shows

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend