Fan-Made Club Penguin Online Game Removed Following Scandal With a U.K. Man Involved

An unlicensed fan version of Disney’s Club Penguin has been removed following a Disney-filed copyright-takedown notice.

What’s Happening:

Variety is reporting that a fan-made version of Disney’s popular web game Club Penguin has disappeared today, Friday, May 15th.

The takedown comes after Disney filed a DMCA claim after a U.K. man connected to the site was arrested on child-pornography charges.

The site had over 8 million users, but unlike Disney’s version the site didn’t restrict user comments, meaning inappropriate language could be used.

Disney’s Statement to the BBC:

“Child safety is a top priority for the Walt Disney Company and we are appalled by the allegations of criminal activity and abhorrent behavior on this unauthorized website that is illegally using the Club Penguin brand and characters for its own purposes. We continue to enforce our rights against this, and other, unauthorized uses of the Club Penguin game.”