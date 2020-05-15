Mondo Debuts Sorcerer Mickey Tiki Mug In Five Variant Colors

Mondo Tee-Kis kicks off their line of officially licensed Disney tiki mugs with Sorcerer Mickey and four variants, now available.
What’s Happening:
- Mondo Tee-Kis just debuted their first officially licensed Disney collection based on Sorcerer Mickey from Fantasia.
- The mug measures 11.5” tall and can hold 22 ounces.
- The mug was designed by Tom “Thor” Thordarson and sculpted by Istanbul-based Tufan Sezer.
- The back of the mug features an enchanted broom pressed against Mickey’s back.
- The standard Sorcerer Mickey release features full color and retails for $80.
- Variants feature solid colors and retail for #75 including a blue Elemental, green Fortune, brown Alamo, and metallic Aether.
- Each mug is handmade and features slight variations, making each a unique collectible.