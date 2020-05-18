Disney, Marvel Press Offering Free eBook Downloads of “Black Widow: Forever Red” for a Limited Time

Marvel Press and Disney are offering fans a free eBook of the 2015 young adult novel, Black Widow: Forever Red. For a limited time U.S. Marvel fans can enjoy a free download of this thrill adventure about Natasha Romanoff.
What’s happening:
- Disney is continuing to share magic moments with fans around the country and their latest offering is free eBook download about super hero Black Widow.
- Earlier today, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that for a limited time, fans can download an exciting story written by #1 New York Times bestselling author Margaret Stohl.
- Black Widow: Forever Red details the past of the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent turned Avenger, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.
- Fans can access the Marvel Press book through select retailers (valid only in the U.S.) now through May 22nd.
About Black Widow: Forever Red:
- This young adult novel uncovers a new side of the Marvel Universe that will thrill loyal fans and newcomers alike, with untold stories of Black Widow for the very first time.
- Stohl will take readers through a heart-pounding adventure, featuring Natasha’s past as a young trainee at the Red Room, Moscow’s infamous academy for operatives, and her present where she is forced to confront her ruthless teacher from the academy.
- This tale is a thrilling and action-packed story that gives fans a major peek into the life of one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most mysterious and iconic spies.