Disney, Marvel Press Offering Free eBook Downloads of “Black Widow: Forever Red” for a Limited Time

Marvel Press and Disney are offering fans a free eBook of the 2015 young adult novel, Black Widow: Forever Red. For a limited time U.S. Marvel fans can enjoy a free download of this thrill adventure about Natasha Romanoff.

What’s happening:

Disney is continuing to share magic moments with fans around the country and their latest offering is free eBook download about super hero Black Widow.

details the past of the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent turned Avenger, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. Fans can access the Marvel Press book through select retailers (valid only in the U.S.) now through May 22nd. Amazon Apple Books NOOK Book Google Play Rakuten Kobo



About Black Widow: Forever Red: