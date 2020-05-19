Andrew Stanton In Talks To Bring “Chairman Spaceman” To Searchlight Pictures

Pixar staple Andrew Stanton is reportedly in early talks to direct an adaptation of Thomas Pierce’s short story Chairman Spaceman for Searchlight Pictures, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Oscar winner Andrew Stanton is reportedly in talks to direct an adaptation of a short story published in the New Yorker written by Thomas Pierce for Searchlight Pictures.
- The story, Chairman Spaceman, is set in the near future, and follows a notorious corporate raider who renounces his worldly wealth. To redeem himself, he signs up for an interplanetary mission to colonize the greater solar system. The story follows his final days on Earth and the fallout when the trip doesn’t go as planned.
- Stanton was one of the first two animators hired at Pixar Animation Studios, contributing to shorts and Toy Story before co-directing A Bug’s Life. He went on to direct Finding Nemo, Wall-E, and Finding Dory for the studio, winning Best Animated Feature Oscars for both Finding Nemo and Wall-E, both of which he also wrote. He also co-wrote the f
- He has recently been working in the realm of live-action films, beginning with John Carter in 2012 and working on episodes of television series including Better Call Saul, Legion, and Stranger Things,
- Searchlight Pictures, founded in 1994 as Fox Searchlight Pictures, is a specialty film company that both finances and acquires motion pictures. It has its own marketing and distribution operations and is part of The Walt Disney Studios. Searchlight Pictures titles have grossed over $5.3 billion worldwide and have amassed 26 Golden Globe Awards, 45 BAFTA awards, and 39 Academy Awards including four Best Picture winners since 2009: Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years A Slave, Birdman, and The Shape of Water. They also distributed last year’s Best Picture nominee, Jojo Rabbit.