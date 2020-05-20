“Peyton’s Places” Season 2 Coming to ESPN+

by | May 20, 2020 9:10 AM Pacific Time

In another National Streaming Day announcement, Peyton Manning has shared that he will return to host a second season of the popular and Emmy-nominated football-themed docuseries Peyton’s Places this fall, exclusively on ESPN+.

  • The 15-episode season will once again feature Peyton exploring football’s history and cultural impact through conversations with players, coaches and other key figures.
  • The season is expected to debut Thanksgiving weekend with two new episodes per week, culminating Super Bowl weekend in February 2021.
  • The 30-episode original season of Peyton’s Places was a signature program during the National Football League’s 100th season celebration in 2019.
  • Check out Mack’s review of the season one finale.
  • Peyton visited with Hall of Fame players, coaches, celebrities and more – taking fans of the game through some of the stories that helped make football what it is today.
  • Highlights included a discussion with Tom Brady over golf, a conversation with the NFL’s all-time winningest coach Don Shula and members of his undefeated ‘72 Dolphins, and a touch football game at Elvis Presley’s Graceland residence in Memphis.
  • Peyton’s Places will again be produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+.
  • All 30 episodes of the original series are available on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) and can cancel at any time.

What they’re saying:

  • Peyton Manning: “In preparing for Season one, we identified so many interesting stories but didn’t have enough time to tell even a fraction of them. I’m thrilled to bring the show back to ESPN+ for a second season so we can continue to dive into the great history of the NFL.”
  • Connor Schell, Executive Vice President, Content, ESPN: “Peyton is the perfect guide to bring fans close to the places and people that helped make the NFL what it is today. Season one of Peyton’s Places was a fun, fantastic trip through football and we’re excited to bring the second chapter to ESPN+ with Peyton and NFL Films.”
 
 
