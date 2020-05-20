“Peyton’s Places” Season 2 Coming to ESPN+

In another National Streaming Day announcement, Peyton Manning has shared that he will return to host a second season of the popular and Emmy-nominated football-themed docuseries Peyton’s Places this fall, exclusively on ESPN+.

🚨Peyton's Places season 2 is official 🚨 Stream all of season 1 here: https://t.co/t2pLQapFOt pic.twitter.com/hWAV3w9WhJ — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2020

The 15-episode season will once again feature Peyton exploring football’s history and cultural impact through conversations with players, coaches and other key figures.

The season is expected to debut Thanksgiving weekend with two new episodes per week, culminating Super Bowl weekend in February 2021.

The 30-episode original season of Peyton’s Places was a signature program during the National Football League’s 100th season celebration in 2019.

Peyton visited with Hall of Fame players, coaches, celebrities and more – taking fans of the game through some of the stories that helped make football what it is today.

Highlights included a discussion with Tom Brady over golf, a conversation with the NFL’s all-time winningest coach Don Shula and members of his undefeated ‘72 Dolphins

Peyton’s Places will again be produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+.

All 30 episodes of the original series are available on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+

