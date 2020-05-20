Video: “DuckTales” Showrunners Participate in Q&A Session for International Animated Film Association

by | May 20, 2020 3:54 PM Pacific Time

Disney XD’s 2017 reboot of DuckTales has become one of the most celebrated animated series on television over the course of its first two seasons (and change), and for good reason: it perfectly captures the spirit of adventure established in the original 1980s show– not to mention the mid-century Carl Barks comic books that inspired it– while injecting own spirit of contemporary rambunctiousness and irreverent humor with the help of an all-star cast.

That’s why it made perfect sense when the International Animated Film Association (AKA ASIFA) invited DuckTales showrunners Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones to participate in a 45-minute live-stream Q&A session a couple weeks ago. And now the event has been posted to ASIFA’s YouTube channel in its entirety for all fans of the series to enjoy.

Watch DUCKTALES Q&A with Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones:

What’s happening:

  • DuckTales showrunners Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones participated in a 45-minute live-streamed Q&A session for the International Animated Film Association, which has now been posted to YouTube.
  • The event was moderated by animator Frank Gladstone, best known for his work on Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas and Shark Tale.
  • The Q&A coincided with an advance airing of that week’s new wrestling-focused DuckTales episode “The Rumble for Ragnarok!”

What they’re saying:

  • ASIFA: “Join Executive Producer Matt Youngberg and Co-Executive Producer and Story Editor Francisco Angones for the eye-opening Q&A session that followed ASIFA's pre-release screening of the DUCKTALES' third season episode, THE RUMBLE FOR RAGNAROK!  Season three finds the Duck family embarking on a globetrotting hunt for the world's greatest lost artifacts, while the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.), tries to stop them at any cost.”
  • Frank Angones: “We’d always kind of had the idea of Scrooge as a wrestling heel in the back of our heads for a while, and we had set up in an earlier season that every year [he] secretly fights the world-eating serpent Jörmungandr– just one of his hundreds of responsibilities. He runs his company, he runs his house, he keeps Jörmungandr at bay… and we thought it was a great opportunity to pull that wrestling idea that we’d had a lot of fun with.”

DuckTales airs Saturday mornings on Disney XD.

 
 
Send this to a friend