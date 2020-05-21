ABC to Present “Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special” On May 26

ABC will present a new Diane Sawyer primetime special about the upcoming challenges Americans will face as states begin to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic. Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special will air on Tuesday, May 26th.

What’s happening:

ABC has announced they will air a new COVID-19 primetime special hosted by ABC News Anchor Diane Sawyer.

Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special will premiere on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:00pm ET.

The hour long program will take a look at how this virus has impacted the lives of Americans and the desperate attempts people are making to quash the disease.

Diane Sawyer and her team report on how COVID-19 crept into our lives – and where we go next.

The special will include interviews with: Scientists racing to find a vaccine Everyday Americans volunteering for testing Essential workers on the frontlines

Sawyer reports on how hope, faith and belief have sustained us during one of the most devastating and catastrophic health and economic crises in history, and looks into today’s most challenging question: what do we do next, as every state eases restrictions and a living experiment begins in America? What have we learned as we plan a bold life in a shaken and fragile world?

