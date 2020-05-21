Disney Has Earned 101 Daytime Emmy Nominations Across ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, National Geographic, and Hulu

The Daytime Emmys have announced their nominations, which includes 101 Disney nominations across all of their networks and streaming services. See all of Disney’s nominations below:

Outstanding Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Bunk’d (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) Holly Hobbie (Hulu)

Outstanding Young Adult Program

Light as a Feather (Hulu)

(Hulu) Shook (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

Muppet Babies: Play Date (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Big City Greens: Green Christmas (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) Milo Murphy’s Law (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Morning Show

Good Morning America (ABC)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

GMA 3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)

(ABC) Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

Rewind Nature (National Geographic)

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Light as a Feather (Hulu)

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical

The Star Wars Show “Star Wars Animals: The Trench Run” (YouTube.com)

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Disney Team of Heroes (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane on General Hospital (ABC)

(ABC) Maura West as Ava Jerome on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan on General Hospital (ABC)

(ABC) Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero on General Hospital (ABC)

(ABC) Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait on General Hospital (ABC)

(ABC) Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Michael Knight as Martin Grey on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program

Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady on Light as a Feather (Hulu)

(Hulu) Jordan Rodrigues as Trey Emory on Light as a Feather (Hulu)

(Hulu) Brianna Tju as Alex Portnoy on Light as a Feather (Hulu)

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Paget Brewster as Della Duck on DuckTales (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) Marieve Herington as Tilly Green on Big City Greens (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) Chris Houghton as Cricket Green on Big City Greens (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Bunsen, Robin, Mr. Statler on Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr, Waldorf, Beaker, Chef on Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) Maurice LaMarche as Sylvester Slapdash on The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) Kevin Michael Richardson as King Topher on Puppy Dog Pals (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) Christian Simon as Freddy on T.O.T.S. (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro on The View (ABC)

(ABC) Tamron Hall on Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer on GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)

(ABC) Kelly Rippa & Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

Light as a Feather (Hulu)

(Hulu) Pup Academy (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Directing for a Talk, Entertainment News or Morning Program

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)

(ABC) Good Morning America (ABC)

(ABC) Live with Kelly and Ryan (ABC)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Outstanding Original Song

“North Star” from General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult, or Animated Program

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lighting Direction

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Technical Team

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

(ABC) The View (ABC)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

Disney Mickey Mouse (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) DuckTales (Disney Channel)

(Disney Channel) Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program

Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

DuckTales (Disney Channel)

Outstanding for a Preschool Animated Program

Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) Puppy Dog Pals (Disney Junior)

(Disney Junior) The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Hairstyling

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

(Syndicated) The View (ABC)

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Makeup