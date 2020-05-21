Disney Has Earned 101 Daytime Emmy Nominations Across ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, National Geographic, and Hulu

The Daytime Emmys have announced their nominations, which includes 101 Disney nominations across all of their networks and streaming services. See all of Disney’s nominations below:
Outstanding Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
- Bunk’d (Disney Channel)
- Holly Hobbie (Hulu)
Outstanding Young Adult Program
- Light as a Feather (Hulu)
- Shook (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program
- Muppet Babies: Play Date (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
- Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
- Big City Greens: Green Christmas (Disney Channel)
- Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within (Disney Junior)
- Milo Murphy’s Law (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Morning Show
- Good Morning America (ABC)
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
- The View (ABC)
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
- GMA 3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)
- Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program
- Rewind Nature (National Geographic)
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
- Light as a Feather (Hulu)
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical
- The Star Wars Show “Star Wars Animals: The Trench Run” (YouTube.com)
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
- Disney Team of Heroes (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Finola Hughes as Anna Devane on General Hospital (ABC)
- Maura West as Ava Jerome on General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Steve Burton as Jason Morgan on General Hospital (ABC)
- Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain on General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero on General Hospital (ABC)
- Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes on General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine on General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series
- Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait on General Hospital (ABC)
- Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
- Michael Knight as Martin Grey on General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program
- Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady on Light as a Feather (Hulu)
- Jordan Rodrigues as Trey Emory on Light as a Feather (Hulu)
- Brianna Tju as Alex Portnoy on Light as a Feather (Hulu)
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
- Paget Brewster as Della Duck on DuckTales (Disney Channel)
- Marieve Herington as Tilly Green on Big City Greens (Disney Channel)
- Chris Houghton as Cricket Green on Big City Greens (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
- Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Bunsen, Robin, Mr. Statler on Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
- Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr, Waldorf, Beaker, Chef on Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
- Maurice LaMarche as Sylvester Slapdash on The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)
- Kevin Michael Richardson as King Topher on Puppy Dog Pals (Disney Junior)
- Christian Simon as Freddy on T.O.T.S. (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
- Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro on The View (ABC)
- Tamron Hall on Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
- Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer on GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)
- Kelly Rippa & Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
- The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program
- Big City Greens (Disney Channel)
- Big Hero 6: The Series (Disney Channel)
- DuckTales (Disney Channel)
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
- Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program
- Disney Mickey Mouse (Disney Channel)
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Directing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program
- Light as a Feather (Hulu)
- Pup Academy (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Directing for a Talk, Entertainment News or Morning Program
- GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)
- Good Morning America (ABC)
- Live with Kelly and Ryan (ABC)
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
- Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Original Song
- “North Star” from General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult, or Animated Program
- “Gonna Go Good” from Big Hero 6: The Series (Disney Channel)
- “Never Leave” from Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
- “As You Move Forward” from The Lion Guard (Disney Junior)
- “Waiting in the Wings” from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)
- “The Vamp Opera” from Vampirina (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special
- Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
- Puppy Dog Pals (Disney Junior)
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)
- The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Lighting Direction
- The View (ABC)
Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Technical Team
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
- The View (ABC)
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
- The View (ABC)
Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program
- Disney Mickey Mouse (Disney Channel)
- DuckTales (Disney Channel)
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
- The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program
- DuckTales (Disney Channel)
Outstanding for a Preschool Animated Program
- Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
- Puppy Dog Pals (Disney Junior)
- The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
- The View (ABC)
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
- Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Hairstyling
- Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
- The View (ABC)
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Makeup
- Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
- The View (ABC)