Disney Has Earned 101 Daytime Emmy Nominations Across ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, National Geographic, and Hulu

by | May 21, 2020 2:07 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The Daytime Emmys have announced their nominations, which includes 101 Disney nominations across all of their networks and streaming services. See all of Disney’s nominations below:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

  • Bunk’d (Disney Channel)
  • Holly Hobbie (Hulu)

Outstanding Young Adult Program

  • Light as a Feather (Hulu)
  • Shook (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

  • Muppet Babies: Play Date (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

  • Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

  • Big City Greens: Green Christmas (Disney Channel)
  • Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within (Disney Junior)
  • Milo Murphy’s Law (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Morning Show

  • Good Morning America (ABC)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

  • The View (ABC)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

  • GMA 3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)
  • Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

  • Rewind Nature (National Geographic)

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

  • Light as a Feather (Hulu)

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical

  • The Star Wars Show “Star Wars Animals: The Trench Run” (YouTube.com)

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

  • Disney Team of Heroes (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Finola Hughes as Anna Devane on General Hospital (ABC)
  • Maura West as Ava Jerome on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Steve Burton as Jason Morgan on General Hospital (ABC)
  • Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero on General Hospital (ABC)
  • Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series

  • Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait on General Hospital (ABC)
  • Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

  • Michael Knight as Martin Grey on General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program

  • Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady on Light as a Feather (Hulu)
  • Jordan Rodrigues as Trey Emory on Light as a Feather (Hulu)
  • Brianna Tju as Alex Portnoy on Light as a Feather (Hulu)

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

  • Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Bunsen, Robin, Mr. Statler on Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
  • Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr, Waldorf, Beaker, Chef on Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
  • Maurice LaMarche as Sylvester Slapdash on The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)
  • Kevin Michael Richardson as King Topher on Puppy Dog Pals  (Disney Junior)
  • Christian Simon as Freddy on T.O.T.S. (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

  • Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro on The View (ABC)
  • Tamron Hall on Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

  • Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer on GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)
  • Kelly Rippa & Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

  • Light as a Feather (Hulu)
  • Pup Academy (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Directing for a Talk, Entertainment News or Morning Program

  • GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)
  • Good Morning America (ABC)
  • Live with Kelly and Ryan (ABC)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Outstanding Original Song

  • “North Star” from General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult, or Animated Program

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lighting Direction

  • The View (ABC)

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Technical Team

  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
  • The View (ABC)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

  • The View (ABC)

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

  • Disney Mickey Mouse (Disney Channel)
  • DuckTales (Disney Channel)
  • Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program

  • Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
  • The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

  • DuckTales (Disney Channel)

Outstanding for a Preschool Animated Program

  • Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (Disney Junior)
  • The Rocketeer (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

  • The View (ABC)

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

  • Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Hairstyling

  • Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
  • The View (ABC)

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

  • General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Makeup

  • Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
  • The View (ABC)
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend