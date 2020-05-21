Legoland Florida Waiting on State Approval To Reopen by June 1st Target Date

Along with the other major Central Florida parks, Legoland Florida closed its doors in Mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After getting an OK from the City of Winter Haven and Polk County, the park can reopen by June 1st as long as they get approval from the state, according to Bay News 9.

What’s Happening:

Legoland Florida submitted plans to reopen the park by June 1st. The plan has received the green light from the Winter Haven City Commission and Polk County and is now waiting for approval from the State of Florida.

Legoland General Manager Rex Jackson outlined the new policies and procedures in a virtual workshop prior to getting approval: Park capacity will be limited to less than 50 percent for both Legoland and the Legoland Water Park. Guests would be encouraged to book ahead online, allowing the park to manage capacity, and reduce contact points between guests and employees. Temperature checks for all visitors will be required. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, as well as anyone in that person’s party, would not be allowed to enter the park. Face coverings and masks will be “highly recommended” for anyone older than 3, but not required. Complimentary masks will be provided. Employees will be required to wear face coverings, and depending on the role, gloves and face shields. Employees will also be required to go through a temperature check. The park will also leave empty seats on rides to promote social distancing, with seating at live shows reconfigured to keep visitors apart. Certain “Brick Pits” will still be available for visitors and will be frequently cleaned throughout the day. Plastic shields will be installed at registers and service counters, protecting both employees and visitors. Buffet-style dining will be changed to table service, and self-service soda machines will have an employee stationed to assist. Restaurants and other indoor environments, like shops, will have capacity limits. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed throughout the park, including ride entrances and exits.

Jackson added that for all these new measures to work, Legoland will need compliance from visitors.

It was only last week that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave the parks the green light to submit their reopening plans to the state, which had to include a date they can safely be able to admit guests, how they will protect guests and staff, and must be endorsed by an official from their local government (Mayor, etc.).

