Legoland Florida Waiting on State Approval To Reopen by June 1st Target Date

by | May 21, 2020 10:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Along with the other major Central Florida parks, Legoland Florida closed its doors in Mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After getting an OK from the City of Winter Haven and Polk County, the park can reopen by June 1st as long as they get approval from the state, according to Bay News 9.

What’s Happening:

  • Legoland Florida submitted plans to reopen the park by June 1st. The plan has received the green light from the Winter Haven City Commission and Polk County and is now waiting for approval from the State of Florida.
  • Legoland General Manager Rex Jackson outlined the new policies and procedures in a virtual workshop prior to getting approval:
    • Park capacity will be limited to less than 50 percent for both Legoland and the Legoland Water Park.
    • Guests would be encouraged to book ahead online, allowing the park to manage capacity, and reduce contact points between guests and employees.
    • Temperature checks for all visitors will be required. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, as well as anyone in that person’s party, would not be allowed to enter the park.
    • Face coverings and masks will be “highly recommended” for anyone older than 3, but not required. Complimentary masks will be provided.
    • Employees will be required to wear face coverings, and depending on the role, gloves and face shields. Employees will also be required to go through a temperature check.
    • The park will also leave empty seats on rides to promote social distancing, with seating at live shows reconfigured to keep visitors apart.
    • Certain “Brick Pits” will still be available for visitors and will be frequently cleaned throughout the day.
    • Plastic shields will be installed at registers and service counters, protecting both employees and visitors.
    • Buffet-style dining will be changed to table service, and self-service soda machines will have an employee stationed to assist. Restaurants and other indoor environments, like shops, will have capacity limits.
    • Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed throughout the park, including ride entrances and exits.
  • Jackson added that for all these new measures to work, Legoland will need compliance from visitors.
  • It was only last week that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave the parks the green light to submit their reopening plans to the state, which had to include a date they can safely be able to admit guests, how they will protect guests and staff, and must be endorsed by an official from their local government (Mayor, etc.).

What They’re Saying:

  • Legoland General Manager Rex Jackson: “We are taking a lot of these measures on our own, but we will need the help of our guests to follow many of the guidance and restrictions that we are putting in place”

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend