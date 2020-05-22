New Marvel Legends Series Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday Live Stream

Hasbro Pulse held a special “Fan First Friday” live stream event today to share a look at some brand new figures in the Marvel Legends Series and tease some exciting upcoming projects as well.
- Hasbro Pulse revealed several exciting new Marvel Legends Series figures, including:
6-Inch A.I.M. Trooper Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH A.I.M. TROOPER Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.
- Available for pre-order exclusively at Hasbro Pulse.
6-Inch War Machine Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH DELUXE MARVEL’S WAR MACHINE Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 8 accessories.
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Best Buy, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.
6-Inch Apocalypse Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH DELUXE MARVEL’S APOCALYPSE Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE comics series. This quality figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories.
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Best Buy, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.
6-Inch Moon Knight Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MOON KNIGHT Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 9 accessories.
- Available for pre-order exclusively at Walgreens.
6-Inch Spider-Man Retro Collection Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SPIDER-MAN RETRO COLLECTION Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL SPIDER-MAN comics. This quality figure with premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories.
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.
6-Inch Peter Parker Retro Collection Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH PETER PARKER RETRO COLLECTION Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL SPIDER-MAN comics. This quality figure with premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.
6-Inch Gwen Stacy Retro Collection Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GWEN STACY RETRO COLLECTION Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL SPIDER-MAN comics. This quality figure with premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories.
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.
6-Inch Green Goblin Retro Collection Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GREEN GOBLIN RETRO COLLECTION Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL SPIDER-MAN comics. This quality figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories.
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.
6-Inch Electro Retro Collection Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH ELECTRO RETRO COLLECTION Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL SPIDER-MAN comics. This quality figure with premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.
6-Inch Daredevil Retro Collection Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH DAREDEVIL RETRO COLLECTION Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 5 accessories.
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.
- In addition to these new figures, the Marvel Legends Series team also revealed that figures themed to Marvel’s Eternals will be delayed in order to line up with the new 2021 release of the upcoming film.
- The team also revealed that they are working on new figures based on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the House of X and Powers of X comic series.
- It was also announced that Hasbro’s two San Diego Comic-Con 2020-exclusive items will still be released this year.
- And finally, the team teased the largest Legends Gear premium role play item they’ve ever built and the largest Marvel build-a-figure, both of which will be coming in 2021.
- In true Marvel fashion, the live stream ended with a cryptic sneak peek of a very large potential future figure, though details on the figure were not shared.
- You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse “Fan First Friday” live stream here.