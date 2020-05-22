New Marvel Legends Series Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday Live Stream

Hasbro Pulse held a special “Fan First Friday” live stream event today to share a look at some brand new figures in the Marvel Legends Series and tease some exciting upcoming projects as well.

Hasbro Pulse revealed several exciting new Marvel Legends Series figures, including:

6-Inch A.I.M. Trooper Figure

6-Inch War Machine Figure

6-Inch Apocalypse Figure

6-Inch Moon Knight Figure

6-Inch Spider-Man Retro Collection Figure

6-Inch Peter Parker Retro Collection Figure

6-Inch Gwen Stacy Retro Collection Figure

6-Inch Green Goblin Retro Collection Figure

6-Inch Electro Retro Collection Figure

6-Inch Daredevil Retro Collection Figure

