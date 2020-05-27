Disney Stores Hope to Open in “Coming Weeks,” Share New Health and Safety Measures for Guests

With the World of Disney now reopen at Disney Springs, guests are wondering how long it will be until Disney Stores are back in business. Even though an official date has been announced, Disney Store plans to “open in the coming weeks” and has revealed what their new policies will be.

What’s happening:

While the Disney Store hasn’t announced a reopening date for any of their locations, they are starting to share information about what a phased reopening will look like.

Guests visiting the shopDisney website will find a “Know Before You Go” page

Like most of the Disney owned businesses that are starting to welcome back guests, there are a series of new rules that everyone will need to follow in order to enjoy shopping at the Disney Store.

1 of 10

Among the big changes in place are: Required facial coverings (guests 2 and older) Maintaining 6ft distance between other guests Enhancing our cleaning procedures throughout the day Ensuring easy access to hand sanitizers Limited occupancy Limited hours Encouragement of contactless payment Installation of plexiglass shields at cash registers

As for Cast Members, they will be required to complete a health screening checklist and temperature check at home, prior to coming to work.

Upon reopening, Disney Store will not be offering the daily Opening Ceremony, and they will not be selling Limited Edition or Limited release items such as Disney keys in store.

Guests can visit the Store Locator page

For more information about phased reopenings and to view a list of Frequently Asked Questions, please visit the “Know Before You Go” page

What they’re saying: