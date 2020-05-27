Disney Stores Hope to Open in “Coming Weeks,” Share New Health and Safety Measures for Guests

by | May 27, 2020 9:18 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

With the World of Disney now reopen at Disney Springs, guests are wondering how long it will be until Disney Stores are back in business. Even though an official date has been announced, Disney Store plans to “open in the coming weeks” and has revealed what their new policies will be.

What’s happening:

  • While the Disney Store hasn’t announced a reopening date for any of their locations, they are starting to share information about what a phased reopening will look like.
  • Guests visiting the shopDisney website will find a “Know Before You Go” page detailing new health and safety measures that will be in effect at all Disney Store locations.
  • Like most of the Disney owned businesses that are starting to welcome back guests, there are a series of new rules that everyone will need to follow in order to enjoy shopping at the Disney Store.
  • Among the big changes in place are:
    • Required facial coverings (guests 2 and older)
    • Maintaining 6ft distance between other guests
    • Enhancing our cleaning procedures throughout the day
    • Ensuring easy access to hand sanitizers
    • Limited occupancy
    • Limited hours
    • Encouragement of contactless payment
    • Installation of plexiglass shields at cash registers
  • As for Cast Members, they will be required to complete a health screening checklist and temperature check at home, prior to coming to work.
  • Upon reopening, Disney Store will not be offering the daily Opening Ceremony, and they will not be selling Limited Edition or Limited release items such as Disney keys in store.
  • Guests can visit the Store Locator page on shopDisney to find out when their local Disney Store will reopen.
  • For more information about phased reopenings and to view a list of Frequently Asked Questions, please visit the “Know Before You Go” page.

What they’re saying:

  • Disney Store statement: “Disney store is taking a responsible and phased approach to reopening and implementing a number of new health and safety measures based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies.”
  • Disney Store to guests: “Your continued passion for our characters and stories means the world to the entire Disney store and shopDisney team, and we are looking forward to sharing the magic with you again, very soon.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend