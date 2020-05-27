ESPN Will Air 5 Disney Sports Films This Summer

ESPN will air five fan favorite Disney-owned sports films this summer to expand their programming slate.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will begin airing several popular Disney-owned sports films on May 29th.

The films include Disney’s Cool Runnings , Air Bud, Angels in the Outfield, and The Mighty Ducks , as well as 20th Century Studios’ Rookie of the Year .

Cool Runnings airing Friday, May 29 at 8pm ET

“Based on a true story, four Jamaican athletes go to extremes to compete as bobsled racers at the Winter Olympics. With virtually no clue about winter sports, it’s an uphill course for this troupe from the tropics as they go for the gold in Canada. After enlisting some professional help, it’s now up to a reluctant ex-champion American slider to bring a team of complete novices up to Olympic speed.”

Air Bud airing Friday, June 5 at 8pm ET

“Diffident in the wake of his father’s death, high schooler Josh (Kevin Zegers) struggles to adapt to his new home in Washington state. That all changes, however, when he signs up to be the school basketball team’s manager and discovers that his pet dog Bud, a stray golden retriever he took in, can play the sport amazingly well. After Bud joins the team, Josh’s life brightens considerably, until the dog’s former owner Norm Snively (Michael Jeter) returns in hopes of reclaiming the pooch.”

Rookie of The Year – air date TBD

When the cast comes off his once broken arm, a 12-year-old boy (Thomas Ian Nicholas) can throw a 100-mile-an-hour fastball, and the Chicago Cubs want him as their new pitcher!

Angels In The Outfield – air date TBD

“Foster kid Roger (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) loves the Anaheim Angels, even though they’re the worst team in the major leagues. His estranged dad promises to reunite the family if the Angels make it to the World Series, so Roger decides to ask for some divine help and prays that his favorite team will turn things around. Soon, a real angel named Al (Christopher Lloyd) shows up in response to Roger’s prayers, and Anaheim’s hopeless coach (Danny Glover) is shocked to see his team on a winning streak.”

The Mighty Ducks – air date TBD

“Emilio Estevez portrays a hotshot trial attorney who gets a unique community service assignment: coaching a hapless group of pee wee hockey players. Can he turn the worst team in the league into champs and face his personal demons along the way?”